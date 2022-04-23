Why Elon Musk's Twitter bid is really about freedom

Mike O’Donnell is a professional director, writer and facilitator, and a regular opinion contributor.

OPINION: Global innovator, troublemaker and technology wunder boy Elon Musk is in the process of trying to take over Twitter.

He’s launched a hostile US$43 billion (NZ$63b) takeover bid for the microblogging and social media platform. What he’s really trying to do is to buy freedom.

Musk reckons Twitter is effectively a free speech town square that can promote global peace, but only if there is minimal moderation. He’s made clear that if his offer is successful it will result in the platform making public the algorithm that determines which tweets appear where and in what volume.

Algorithms are the holy grail in this business, whether it be the one that determines what you see in your Facebook feed each morning or how organic search results are surfaced on Google. Consequently, they are normally guarded as jealously as Colonel Sanders secret recipe.

For Musk to be promising to make the recipe public is fully consistent with his contrarian nature and feigned indifference to commercial outcomes; not to mention his libertarian beliefs.

He reckons that by making the code open source, then it will be a level playing field, thereby preventing behind-the-scenes manipulation by those that do know, of those that don’t. And that by winding back moderation on the site, he will be able to better ensure freedom of speech.

Kevin Stent/Stuff What Elon Musk is really trying to do is to buy freedom, writes Mike O'Donnell.

So what, you say?

Well it’s a good question as here in Aotearoa Twitter’s stratospheric rise in popularity a decade ago is well over. It peaked, stalled and has gone southwards.

According to Statcounta 11% of New Zealanders over 18 used Twitter in February. By contrast 66% used Facebook.

Go back two years and 21% were using it. Globally it’s a similar story with Twitter second to bottom in a recent report by Datareportal. Out of 17 global social media platforms, Twitter came in at number 15 with just 436 million monthly users (85 million of whom follow Musk).

Jae C. Hong/AP Elon Musk offered to buy social media platform Twitter this month.

A couple of recent Tweets from high profile Kiwis are useful datapoints on why it’s so low.

Whangamōmona’s favourite daughter and Labour MP Deborah Russell recently said she’s had enough of anonymous people and abuse on the platform. She noted earlier this week: “If there is a political issue you want to raise with me, then email me. With your real name.”

It's easy to create a thin or fake profile on Twitter and say outrageous things with few consequences.

High profile technologist, NZRise founder and yachtie, Don Chistie, also voted with his feet. A few weeks ago he placed his final tweet, elegantly noting he’d had enough of the unhealthy platform that Twitter had become and its tendency to bring out the worst in people.

Twitter’s format doesn’t encourage context and detail, which results in superficial discussions and angry spiralling.

For my part Twitter just stopped being relevant. A small group of folks that I know from the early days of the internet in Aotearoa still use Twitter messaging to contact me, but that’s really the only reason I had retained a profile. I stopped actively using it after I tired of repeatedly being served up Donald Trump and Trumpist tweets.

Photo by Patrick Pleul/picture alliance via Getty Images Elon Musk, who owns SpaceX's and Tesla, would like to buy Twitter for US$43b.

As part and parcel of his US$43b bid for Twitter, Musk has made clear that as a global online town square, the platform needs to be a largely unpoliced space free of censorship.

For the first decade of the 17-year-old company, many people would have agreed with such a noble sounding notion, including founder Jack Dorcey. Then came such an avalanche of fake news, online character crucifixions, hate speech and toxic content; that Dorcey’s team had to step in and lift their game.

In 2016 they found that both the Russian government and the Trump network had systematically used social media (and Twitter specifically) to political and commercial advantage, so the previously light-handed regulation at these companies moved to a heavier approach.

As a result, over the following four years Twitter started employing content moderators, building detection tools and fact-checkers, weeding out fake accounts and minimising inauthentic behaviour. In 2018 Twitter launched its healthy conversation programme and for the first time started taking harassment complaints semi seriously.

To be fair this combination of approaches did see free-for-all-speech migrate to a form of mildly-protected free speech. But this halfway house annoyed more than it appeased.

But for the left leaning observers it was too little too late, and they continued to see unacceptable levels of misogyny, racism and politicisation. Meanwhile, for the right it was the thin end of the liberal wedge that they saw being plunged into the heart of free speech.

Speaking personally I think to have free speech today, you do need a degree of moderation. Otherwise, rage rules over sense, and abuse rules over debate.

Or as my teenager daughter put it recently; Twitter? Isn’t that the site for old, angry, white men?