Netflix ditches the password sharing love, will you sign up for your own account?

ANALYSIS: Ever since Netflix’s poorer-than-expected profit result came through last week, things have been bleak for the streaming company, with the year to date share price down 68%.

One of the key messages in Netflix’s announcements was that it planned to tackle password sharing, with an estimated 100 million households password sharing around the globe.

In New Zealand Netflix is by far our most watched streaming service with over 2.14 million subscribers. So how exactly does the subscription giant plan to execute this? Especially given than only a few years ago its stance on password sharing was much more relaxed, with tweets from the official Netflix account stating “love is sharing a password” – hinting that Netflix was aware and accepting of its users sharing accounts with multiple people.

In fact, password sharing was one of the key strategies Netflix adopted for its initial growth, believing that people would begin by couch hopping on their friends accounts and thus “trialling out” the platform and then creating their own. However, it is in fact against Netflix’s terms of service for users who don’t live together to share a Netflix account.

Netflix has not confirmed this strategy, but it is likely to implement a feature being tested with users in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru – where accounts that are sharing passwords across addresses will be asked to pay an additional fee for any extra “sub accounts”.

This will be for up to two people outside the home and the price per sub account ranges from $3.26 a month in Peru, $4.57 in Costa Rica and $4.47 in Chile.

Netflix has begun doing this by sending a notice to primary account holders who it suspects are sharing passwords to those outside of their household.

Users in the test countries have been shown black screens with the message: ​​“If you don’t live with the owner of this account, you need your own account to keep watching”, and a prompt to create their own accounts.

Owners of the accounts are shown a screen with a notice that Netflix is aware they have been sharing their passwords beyond their households, and are then prompted to pay extra monthly fees, or spin off the individuals into separate accounts.

Netflix believes this option will suit those who want to keep their viewing history and recommendations when they transfer over into a new account.

Owners of the accounts are also asked to verify that they own the account with a single code sent to them via text or email. Users have questioned if there is a way around this, such as each account member contacting the owner for the texted or emailed code.

Getty Images Over 40% of Americans have free access to Netflix by using a password from someone outside their household. But 80% them say they will not open their own account when the streaming service cracks down on password sharing.

Netflix chief operating officer Greg Peters says the platform is not looking to shut down sharing, but that the extra fees will increase revenue, though there is no indication by how much.

Netflix will have to be careful how it plans to implement this. For example when subscribers go on holiday or want to use their account at someone else’s home.

Netflix would be wise to not end up with millions of disputes with subscribers trying to accessing their own accounts away from home.

Its ability to track accounts “leeching” off the primary owner accounts will involve AI monitoring the IP patterns of a persons' location to determine who lives in the “owners” home, versus those who accesses the account, but never visit the owner..

It’s not expected, however, to provide a strong source of extra revenue, with a March survey of Netflix users in the United States by Time2play finding over 40% of Americans have free access to Netflix by using a password from someone outside their household. But 80% them say they will not open their own account when the streaming service cracks down on password sharing.

One thing we can expect is that accounts with the maximum five account profiles will be the first to be targeted once Netflix begins to roll out its strategy to the rest of the world, which we can expect this year.

According to Netflix, love is no longer sharing a password.