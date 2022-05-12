Is New Zealand really open for business?

Sam Stubbs is chief executive of KiwiSaver fund Simplicity and a regular opinion contributor.

OPINION: A recent visit to Queenstown highlights a real paradox in the current economy.

It wasn’t busy, although the locals were optimistic about the Aussies arriving for the snow.

Yet even with reduced tourist numbers, the lack of workers was painfully obvious. Some restaurants were still closed, and those that were open had few staff, and reduced hours.

Finding workers, anywhere, was the talk of the town.

And this is a nationwide phenomenon. So why, going into a recession, are workers so hard to find?

One reason is the hangover from so much Covid-related financial stimulus.

Putting it simply, you cannot print and pour billions into the economy without it finding its way into employment in some form.

You see this in consultant line-ups to help with Three Waters and health reforms, through to carpenters and plumbers in demand to build record numbers of new homes.

Another big factor is the lack of immigration and temporary workers.

Working holiday visas only re-opened on the March 14, with some countries still unable to apply until September.

And with the ongoing requirement for pre-departure Covid testing, no-one coming to New Zealand can guarantee they will be admitted.

And here is the rub. The need for pre-departure Covid testing is sensible on one level, but the consequences for the economy are larger than many think.

Take, for example, a Northern Hemisphere student, who wants to travel to this part of the world and work in a café for a few months.

They might love New Zealand, but because there is no requirement for Covid testing to enter Australia, it’s easier to go there.

And many tourists will ask themselves - why book an expensive trip to New Zealand if I might have to cancel at the last minute?

As recently as March 6, the New York Times was telling its readers that New Zealand was a place that had re-opened for US tourists “although they continue to impose testing or vaccination requirements”. That is a very large deterrent.

And most trips to New Zealand are months in the planning, so the uncertainty right now is likely to have a lag effect on tourist numbers well into next year.

This is regardless of how many airlines and cruise ship operators announce they are re-starting services to New Zealand. They are nice headlines, but the journey back to a healthy tourism industry will be a hard one.

Why? Because in the 12 months ending February 2019, we had almost 3.9 million visitors. For the same period in 2022, we had only 205,000. Tourist numbers are down 95%.

A recent high-profile trip by the Prime Minister and the business community showed how keen they were for overseas tourists and businesses to treat New Zealand as‘open for business.

But while the sign on the door says “open”, whether we really are depends on a Covid test the day before you leave.

That uncertainty means many will go elsewhere, slowing our recovery and making workers in many industries hard to find.

The sad reality is, now that Covid is in the community, no amount of pre-departure testing is going to stop it. But the testing requirement means we are not as open for business as other attractive destinations.

And that makes workers hard to find, helping drive up wage inflation.

That is simply bad for business.