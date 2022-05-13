Travelling mistakes: What I learned trying to book cheap flights abroad

With more Kiwis looking to travel again soon, how do you protect yourself?

Simran Kaur is co-founder of Girls that Invest, which offers commentary on personal investment aimed at young people.

OPINION: Ever heard of the quote: “buy cheap, buy twice?”

I never really understood it until I was on the phone at 11pm last night, in full panic mode talking to my third-party travel agents who stoically informed me that they cancelled my flight from Auckland to London next week.

“Only one flight of the six I’m taking got cancelled, my first flight is next week, so you’ll help me find alternative flights, right? ”

“No, we’ve now cancelled all six flights. You will see a refund in three months. Is there anything else we can help you with today?”

Shudder.

As many Kiwis are beginning to look at broader horizons with the world re-opening, our borders opening and travel finally starting to feel a bit more normal, it was time to dust off the old passport.

It’s fair to say many of us may be swatting a few cobwebs up in our noggins when it comes to international travel and how to do it right.

In the last few years, I’d forgotten which booking websites were trustworthy, and which ones would let me know nine days before a flight that there was now no flight and I was on my own.

Oli Scarff/Getty Images Third-party booking sites can be a great way to find deals on flights, but they do not come without their risks.

As more and more Kiwis begin to travel again and start using the ever-growing number of sites offering cheap flights, I think it’s important to revise how to “shop-smart” without getting yourself into hot water.

I had thought a company I trusted wouldn’t leave me hanging.

I was in shock, and then denial, and then panic again.

I began scrambling trying to find last-minute flights, by which time the prices had doubled from what I’d originally paid.

What had been $1400 one-way had become more like $4500 one-way. I was mortified. I would like to publicly apologise to the Swiss Air agent, whom I called up and between sniffles asked if he could stop this third-party booking site from cancelling all my other flights.

“We’re so sorry ma’am, we can’t help with third-party booking site problems.”

“Is there nothing you can do? They cancelled all my flights without my permission.”

“Next time… book directly with the airlines”

123RF Is it worth trying to skimp out on cheap plane tickets?

How could you have got yourself in this mess, Simran? Aren’t you meant to be good with money?

A month ago I bought tickets, my first holiday in Europe! How exciting. Using Google’s flight finder, I thought I was scoring a good deal.

It was $60 cheaper than booking directly from the airline. And it seemed trustworthy, the company called itself the number one online travel agency in Europe! What a steal, I thought to myself. A $60 steal now costing me thousands in last-minute tickets only a month later.

I had no idea how third-party booking systems ran. The particular company’s number one Google search was “how do I get my money back from ****** ”. Their trustpilot score was at one star. How could I have missed this? Is there a “don’t use third party sites” club I wasn’t aware of - and more importantly, how is any of this legal?

Third-party booking sites can be a great way to find deals on flights, but they do not come without their risks, and it’s important to understand how these search engines work and how they can impact your travel. After all, who is going to be held responsible if something goes wrong?

Most people who book through these sites have no trouble when things go well - that’s where the fun ends. When things go haywire, this is when it truly pays to have access to good customer service. Third-party provider reviews are plagued with customers waiting on refunds, with some suggesting they’ve been waiting since 2020, when the pandemic started.

In a mad dash, I was able to find some alternative flights, albeit much more costly that what I had paid. Do I expect this third-party site to refund me my tickets? They’ve said it takes three months to process. At this stage I may just have to cut my losses and remember that it pays to pay, after all, “buy cheap, buy twice”.

So what can you learn from my experience?

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Emotional reunions at Auckland International Airport as borders reopen to 60 visa waiver countries.

- Make sure you are comparing all your options. Use sites like Skyscanner to look for the best deals, but do not book from these websites.

- Book directly through the airline or a travel agent. These are the people who are going to make sure you’re taken care of, even after you’ve paid for your ticket. And for goodness’ sake, get travel insurance.

- Read the fine print carefully. Some of these companies will charge you extra for booking fees, changing your name and have different policies on how they deal with flight cancellations.

- If their website has a large button for “refund inquiries” at the top, run. A high volume of refunds is never a great sign.

As for me? Well, this drama does make it feel like I am due for a holiday. So is it worth trying to skimp out on cheap plane tickets? I’m going to have to say no.