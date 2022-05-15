Why is New Zealand behind other countries on the gender pay gap issue?

Margaret Wilson is a former attorney-general, labour minister and associate justice minister.

OPINION: The barriers to pay equity have been examined and researched to exhaustion. There is little we don’t know about why one’s gender determines your pay.

It may also be ventured that most people support the notion of equal pay, whether for the same work or of equal value. Why then, is it taking so long to remedy and why has New Zealand slipped behind other countries on this issue?

Recent research exposing the gap in Kiwisaver earnings between men and women comes as no surprise. Transparency is always the first step to identifying a problem and crafting a sustainable solution. The research made me reflect that this issue has been with us since the 1890s when early feminists identified equal pay as a fundamental issue for women’s equality.

READ MORE:

* Disparities in retirement savings, new frontier in pay equity campaign

* Valuable lessons learned in gender pay gap strategy development

* The gender pay gap means another year of women working for free



For the past 120 years women have campaigned to seek equal pay for equal work and work of equal value. The campaign has now developed to include pay parity for different ethnicities. Fundamentally it’s about an expectation of fairness that ‘like people’ will be treated equally when they perform the same or similar work. It’s this drive for fairness that has sustained the campaign over generations and is likely to continue into future generations.

123rf The barriers to pay equity have been examined and researched to exhaustion. There is little we don’t know about why one’s gender determines your pay.

The reason for the slow progress is the fact it is difficult to determine the value of work. Historically for most employees the value of one’s pay was negotiated between your employer and trade union. These negotiations often reflected societial attitudes towards the role of women, embedding discrimination. For example some awards set out in detail rates of pay for men and rates for women, while some jobs were classified as women’s work.

It was trade union women in the public sector after the Second World War who lead the campaign to make unequal pay visible and a political issue. Their success came in 1960 with the Public Sector Equal Pay Act. This effectively marked the beginning of the current campaigns for women’s financial equality. It took 12 more years before the legal right to equal pay was extended to the private with the Equal Pay Act.

Did it make a difference? Yes the pay gap started to close but very slowly. Legal recognition is important. The short-lived Employment Equity Act tried to narrow the gap further but was soon replaced with a system voluntarism that persisted for 20 years until the Equal Pay Amendment Act. During those 20 years there was a decline in trade unions and collective bargaining and the rise of individual pay negotiations.

Although the gap in the medium hourly rate has closed to 9.5% currently, the reality for many women is that the gap is much higher. It all depends on who you work for and your capacity to negotiate. Disparities among and between types of work were exposed by the Human Rights Commission Reports - New Zealand Census of Women’s Participation. The value of these Reports was they made visible what had been invisible. Unfortunately the Commission’s decision to discontinue this research marked a retreat from transparency.

TOM LEE/STUFF/Waikato Times Margaret Wilson is a former attorney-general, labour minister and associate justice minister.

This is why the MindTheGap strategy of transparent pay rates is so important. While the campaign is voluntary, past experience would indicate voluntary registration will not work in the short or long terms. It needs to be compulsory and this appears to be the conclusion of Parliament’s Education and Workforce select committee that recently recommended a ‘comprehensive pay transparency regime’ requiring employers above a certain size to address inequalities. Such a measure is long overdue and would bring New Zealand into line with other countries.

Basically we have tried every way which way to address the issue. Let’s hope the current reality of the labour market and a general shift in public attitudes will see a significant shift towards fairness when assessing the value of work, regardless of who performs it.