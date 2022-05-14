'Uncharted territory': Why NZ's housing market is in need of a review

CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall outlines the looming factors that could sink house prices, and how important the next election will be.

Mike "MOD" O'Donnell is a professional director, facilitator and a regular columnist.

OPINION: Last week my daughters had their birthdays. While separated by three years, their birthdates are just a day apart making birthday celebrations convenient as well as fun.

I got the hard word from them in advance. “No physical presents this year dad, just cash please cos we’re saving”.

And so they are. My 17-year-old for a classic car and my 20-year-old saving for a house deposit.

While I totally admire my older girl’s determination, you’ve got to feel for any young person starting the journey of saving for a house.

According to Stuff’s home affordability calculator it currently takes 5.2 years to save enough for a home deposit. That’s assuming a saving rate of 30% of the median household income of $110,000 per year.

The latest Bureau of Labour Statistics data shows that in 2022 a degree will enable a person to earn 2.4 times the salary of a person who has high school qualifications (and more like four times over their whole working life). So that means the statistically smart way to get yourself to that median income is to get a degree or full trade qualification.

But it also means you’ve got four years knocking off your tertiary qualification, then another five years of saving until you’ve got enough for a deposit. A bit more than that if you’re planning on some OE or haven’t partnered up.

Taken in total, it’s a daunting prospect, suggesting most young people will be in their 30s before they can afford their first house.

Then they’ve got to run the gauntlet of banks, the nuances of lending and the new loan to value restrictions. No surprise then that they try to short circuit what is a painful and lengthy process. And the first people they look to are their parents.

A recent study by Consumer New Zealand found that the “bank of mum and dad” is the fifth-largest supplier of owner-occupier loans. That’s a sizeable $22.6 billion that well-intentioned parents have doled out to whānau helping get them onto the first rung of the property ladder.

Consumer found that 14% of families have helped their kids buy a property and with an average contribution of $108,000. That’s over 200,000 parents doling out a hell of a lot of tax paid money.

The most popular assistance was contributing towards a deposit, with more than half (61%) of parents helping in this manner. Often this involves a patent becoming a shareholder or part owner in the property, with the ability for them to leave that share to their children in their will when they die.

On the one hand it’s a sad indictment that it’s no longer enough to do the right things – get a tertiary qualification and a good job – to buy your first home. On the other hand it’s Aotearoa catching up to the rest of the world. In other countries and other cultures, having your folks help out with buying a house is more common.

In Europe and large parts of the Asian subcontinent, getting a leg up from your folks is normal behaviour with products and policy settings that make first-home buying more accessible. But here in godzone there’s no policy around it and little in the way of products that cater for it.

About the only one I could find was from state-owned Kiwibank. It's an offering called Co-Own and allows more than one buyer to combine their savings and purchasing power to buy a home where you individually would not have been able to.

Launched two months ago, Co-Own recognises that without getting a cash injection from a parent or having two incomes to build a deposit and pay expenses the odds are stacked against homebuyers.

Co-Own aside, there’s bugger all that’s been done to formalise, encourage or regulate what’s clearly happening in large volumes. If you take the view that bank of mum and dad is further entrenching the wealth gap (only affluent parents can afford to gift $100k to their kids), then you’d hit it with gift duty.

On the other hand, if you believe, like I do, that it’s fundamentally a useful thing you’d look at policy settings that support or encourage bank of mum and dad. This could include flexibility around the brightline test, giving parents a tax break for the money they put into their kid’s houses or make parental guaranteeing of loans easier.

Then there’s the practical side. While parental generosity is well-intentioned, its uncharted land to administer when it comes to pre-nups, insurance and minority rights in a residential investment.

Taken in total It's still remarkably uncharted territory for a $22 billion practice that is only getting bigger as Boomers see their offspring struggling in a property market that’s nothing like the one they jumped into 30 years ago.

I reckon its well overdue for a review, and then for Government to decide how it fits into their plan for making houses more accessible for first home buyers.

In the meantime, perhaps my younger daughter is right and classic cars are a much surer place to put your money.

- Mike “MOD” O’Donnell hasn’t had the best of luck with houses or classic cars, but keeps on hoping. MOD was a Kiwibank director from 2014-2020.