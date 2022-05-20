Budget 2022: What is the Budget and what does it mean for you this year?

How does the government Budget work and what does that mean for you?

Simran Kaur founded the Girls That Invest podcast with Sonya Gupthan.

OPINION: Once a year New Zealand has a Budget that is prepared by the Government, and presented to everyday Kiwis, about where New Zealand's money is going to go.

You’ll often hear opinions thrown on both sides of the political sphere about their thoughts on this document.

But what does any of this actually mean, why do we even need a Budget, and more importantly, how does the 2022 Budget affect you?

What is the Budget?

The New Zealand Budget is an annual document or statement by the New Zealand Government which tells us the revenue and expenses of the country. It’s like the country giving itself a future business plan of where it’s expected to put its money, as well as revealing what shape its accounts are in.

Think of it as like your household working out the true state of all your debts, savings, investments, costs and income; and then figuring out what you’re doing in the next year to keep things on track, make sure you can afford all the essentials and hopefully have some left over for important and/or fun stuff.

It can be a stressful, but important conversation to have. You want to make sure where they’re putting their money is in alignment with what you want. You may not always agree, but it’s important that this information is shared with you.

Ross Giblin Finance Minister Grant Robertson walks with his Cabinet colleague Megan Woods to deliver the 2022 Budget to Parliament. The day is one of much ritual, tradition and ceremony.

The Budget process

The Budget is prepared by our friends at The Treasury for the Minister of Finance, who is currently Grant Robertson.

The Treasury is responsible for providing advice, monitoring, and ensuring the country is being run in a financially sustainable, responsible manner. They’re like a financial adviser to our government, but also keep a close eye on how it’s managing the country’s finances and economy. In the same way that you’d ask a financial adviser to help you with your wealth planning, the Treasury does the same for the New Zealand Government.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff The news media, financial analysts, economists and others with a direct interest in understanding the detail of the Budget are briefed in advance of its release by Finance Minister Grant Robertson, during a lock-up.

The Budget is kept a secret up until its official release at 2pm on Budget Day, to ensure that everybody learns the financial details within at the same time.

However, to allow this to happen smoothly, a Budget “lock-up” takes place several hours up to 3pm to allow those responsible for interpreting, understanding and reporting on the Budget to study it in a secure room.

It is then “delivered” by way of a speech to Parliament by the Minister of Finance , when the country learns what it sets out .

That is followed by the annual Budget debate, which is as interesting as it sounds, but is an important part of making sure all parties get a chance to put the Budget under a strong microscope and critique it.

This year's budget

The Budget delivery is traditionally focused on the big spending plans which the Government hopes will appeal to voters and address political pressure points – this year, health, controlling carbon emissions and trying to tackle the rising cost of living are areas to have large sums thrown at them.

There’s a lot of information to absorb if you really want to, but here are a few.

Healthcare: The Government is spending large here, including putting $11.1b to pay down deficits in our extremely stressed-out public system. Plus they’ll be allocating $191 million to ensure more medicines are available to more Kiwis.

Cost of living: To support low and middle-income earners, the government is offers a $350 payment over three months to help those who earn less than $70,000 (and who are not eligible for the winter energy payment).

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff The decile system to help decide funding for schools is on the way out and $300 million being spent to implement a new Equity Index.

Education: The government is getting rid of the decile system for schools (a way to measure the socioeconomic status of the surrounding areas that a school falls into and hence determine how much funding it should receive, based on the needs of students). It should be free just to get rid of this right? No – try $300m to replace it with an Equity Index, designed to better target funding to where the greatest need lies. .

There is a lot more.

Understanding what the Budget does may sound tedious, but it’s important that everyone knows where their money is going and how the Government is spending it to make New Zealand better. It may not feel Christmas for most people, but it’s an important part of a democracy, and understanding what shape our country’s finances are actually in.