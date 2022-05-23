New Zealand has much to learn from Asia about digital sustainability, as region embraces 'disruptive, dynamic change'

Ninety per cent of the world’s smartphones are made in Asia, where manufacturers are constantly innovating.

Simon Draper is the executive director of the Asia New Zealand Foundation Te Whītau Tūhono.

OPINION: We’ve long been accustomed to the fact that Asia produces many of our daily needs: the clothes and shoes we wear, the plates we eat from, the appliances and furniture we use, to name just a few.

Driven by low-cost production, for several decades the region (and particularly China) has produced many of the goods the world consumes – a phenomenon known as “Factory Asia”.

While much of this production is stereotyped as “cheap”, more and more of what Asia produces is at the cutting edge of technology.

There are plenty of statistics around start-up revenue, investment, R&D spending and patents files to support this.

Apple CEO Tim Cook summed it up well a few years back when he said: “There's a confusion about China. The popular conception is that companies come to China because of low labour cost. I’m not sure what part of China they go to, but the truth is China stopped being the low-labour-cost country many years ago. And that is not the reason to come to China from a supply point of view. The reason is because of the skill.”

SUPPLIED Simon Draper says Asia will be leading the rest of the world in digital transformation.

Of the many changes the world has been through in the past couple of years, one of the most noticeable has been rapid digital transformation.

Much of that has been in Asia, with governments across the region investing heavily in research and development and working with companies to drive technology forward.

And it’s not just a North Asia story; the digital economy is growing rapidly in South and Southeast Asia.

For instance, Indonesia, the Philippines and Malaysia are among the world’s fastest-growing e-commerce markets. Increasingly, Asia will be leading the rest of the world in digital transformation.

A 2020 report from McKinsey on Asia’s digital transformation noted: “The pace of technology innovation and adoption by Asian companies and consumers is fast and, indeed, unmatched by other regions.”

It noted the region was in a strong position in industries experiencing “disruptive, dynamic change” and in emerging technologies like advanced displays and EV batteries.

Asia is playing a central role in the development of technologies that still have a futuristic air to them, even if they’re actually in use: blockchain, AI and robotics, 5G wireless and the Internet of Things (IoT).

They’re sometimes grouped together as components of the “Fourth Industrial Revolution”/”4IR”/ “Industry 4.0”.

Amid digital transformation the world over, there is growing discussion about the possible impacts on the environment, with more businesses thinking about how technology can help achieve sustainability goals if used responsibly.

The UN has noted that rapid technology advances are a double-edged sword, with the risk of an exponential increase in energy consumption and wastage, but also the potential to monitor and protect the environment.

Indeed, climate and sustainability was one of the themes for New Zealand’s annual Techweek, held last week, with sessions on topics like emerging tech and climate change in NZ, and AI for the Environment.

And last month, the University of Auckland’s Centre of Digital Enterprise and global IT company Tata Consultancy Services jointly released a world-first “Digital Sustainability Index” for the Asia-Pacific, designed to act as a framework for global enterprises to understand the impact of technology on sustainability.

Digital sustainability

So, what is digital sustainability anyway? Well, it would be easy to think it’s all about the need to carefully maintain electronic devices to slow down the inevitable task of having to put them in the e-waste section at your local tip.

But it turns out it’s a bit more than that. More broadly, it’s about how digital transformation can help support business sustainability and improve the environment.

For instance, sensors powered by the Internet of Things (IoT) can reduce energy and fuel consumption, wastage, monitoring water and air quality.

The Digital Sustainability Index surveyed business leaders across 195 companies in Asia-Pacific.

They were “encouraged by the high levels of engagement and commitment from emerging market economies, such as Indonesia, Philippines, and Vietnam”.

BROOK SABIN Indonesia, the Philippines and Malaysia are among the world’s fastest-growing e-commerce markets.

Asia is home to an increasing number of World Economic Forum sustainability “lighthouses”, advanced manufacturing sites that use technologies like artificial intelligence to reduce wastage, water and energy consumption.

Having been selling the ‘Asia is important to New Zealand business’ story for some time now, I continue to be struck by how dated and often shallow current knowledge about Asia is.

Digital sustainability is a new, emerging and potentially very important development where Asia is leading, and New Zealand has much to learn and gain.

It’s a good example of the innovation and technology that Asia is at the forefront of.

Expect to hear more about digital sustainability; and expect Asian customers to start asking how your company is adapting and contributing.

It’s part of the disruptive, dynamic change coming to the part of the world New Zealand is most economically reliant on.