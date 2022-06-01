Is it fair to name workers who take their boss to employment court?

David Burton is a principal of Mahony Horner Lawyers.

OPINION: The principle of open justice is a cornerstone of our judicial system. It has been described as “an almost priceless inheritance” and the origins of the principle may even pre-date the English monarchy.

This principle means that most parties who go to the Employment Relations Authority or court will have their names published for all to see. But has modern life changed so much that a principle once intended to ensure justice is now a significant barrier?

Parties going before the court are named to show whether people are being treated equally before the law. The courts have also said that public access to the court enhances the quality of testimony given.

Supplied David Burton is an employment law barrister.

But the principle of open justice can also cause harm, especially in the employment jurisdiction.

Anybody can now search anyone else’s name on Google and information can be discovered about that person. If there have been media reports on a person in the last 10 years, that information can likely be found through a simple search. If you access the database for the Employment Relations Authority’s decisions, you can simply enter a person’s last name and all decisions involving the same last name can be accessed.

In 2019, the Employment Court noted that “there is a growing awareness of the impact of publication on the future employment prospects of individuals named in employment litigation, whether those individuals are parties, witnesses or simply named as someone involved in the relevant sequence of events”.

The court noted that it was well known that it was not uncommon for recruitment agencies and prospective employers to carry out searches of the names of applicants, and the people whose names are featured tend not to fare well on the job market. Many employees will have chosen not to pursue worthy claims through fear of this outcome.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff The landscape has fundamentally changed from when the principle of open justice was developed (file photo).

The principle of open justice has not kept up with the realities of modern life. Before the internet, even if your case caught the attention of the newspapers, that information would quickly become difficult to access. There was no easy way to trawl through previous newspapers to find information about a person. Only the most notable of cases would be remembered.

Even in the legal world it could be difficult to find cases about a person. In the past, most of New Zealand judgments were not published in law reports. And of the decisions published, it would still have been necessary to trawl through the index of each report to find the name you were looking for. In all likelihood, you wouldn’t bother.

The landscape has fundamentally changed from when the principle of open justice was developed. So how has the law adapted?

The starting point is that the court and authority do have the discretion to prevent the publication of a person’s name. However, a party seeking non-publication orders must establish that sound reasons exist to make such an order. The onus rests on the person seeking the order to overcome the presumption in favour of open justice.

The Employment Court has recently granted non-publication orders to protect an employee’s future job prospects.

In late 2021, the Employment Court heard a case where an employee challenged their dismissal following the implementation of a Covid-19 vaccination policy. He sought non-publication orders on the basis that he suffered from a number of pre-existing diagnosed conditions which gave rise to his concerns about taking the vaccine, and he did not wish for details of his personal circumstances to become public or to “become a lightning rod for anti-vaxxers”.

The court granted the non-publication orders, recognising the harm publication of his details may have on future job prospects. The court also granted the orders having regard to the “intense public scrutiny, and comment, in light of the high level of interest in the vaccination of workers, and strongly held views in relation to those who choose not to be vaccinated”.

This decision, and others like it from the Employment Court, perhaps pave the way for non-publication orders to protect a grievant’s job prospects. However, as the case law stands, most parties seeking non-publication orders will need to show evidence of particular harm they will suffer if their identity is published.

The vast majority of cases before the Employment Relations Authority still have the names of parties published.

Marten Bjork/Unsplash The Employment Court has recently granted non-publication orders to protect an employee’s future job prospects (file photo).

This means there is still uncertainty for applicants on whether they will be granted publication orders. This uncertainty alone may be enough for parties to avoid taking their claims further.

So is further change needed, and what more could be done? One option may be for the Employment Relations Act to be amended to create a presumption that parties to an employment dispute will not have their identities published.

Such a presumption already exists for some cases which go before the Family Court. A person cannot without leave of the court publish a report about proceedings in the Family Court which includes identifying information about a person under the age of 18 or a “vulnerable person”.

Given the nature of Family Court matters, the above prohibition often means that parties to a Family Court case have their identities suppressed to avoid their children from being identified.

Similar rules could be incorporated into the Employment Relations Act. Such a change would give self-represented parties and/those with less knowledge of employment law greater certainty when making claims.

But any compromise to the principle of open justice could mean that such changes encounter resistance. Many employers may quite fiercely campaign against this information being kept under wraps.

These are big questions and public debate on the issue is needed to determine where the balance should lie. For example, where society is placing more value in mental health and workplace safety, should employees be provided with some protection to advance meritorious claims such as serious bullying? Is it time that this issue gets put on Parliament’s agenda.

– David Burton can be contacted at david.burton@mhlaw.co.nz