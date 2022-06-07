The dairy dilemma: Simplistic solution won't fix a complex problem

New research has found there is not enough rain and river water in Canterbury to dilute nitrate pollution from dairy farming to acceptable drinking water standards.

Ben Kepes is a Canterbury-based entrepreneur and professional board member. He loves dairy products but wishes Canterbury’s water was drinkable.

OPINION: I was interested to read recently that my mate, Raf Manji, has been chosen to be the new leader of The Opportunities Party.

The Opportunities Party (Top) is trying its hardest to shake the image that it is a party that cares, above all, about killing cats. It was founded by Gareth Morgan, a very smart individual who, as is often the case with people of his intellect, doesn’t have a great grasp on diplomacy or tact.

Top spent its first years trying to prove to the electorate that it didn’t just stand for the destruction of the New Zealand feline population. In fact, Top has plenty of policies. And all of these policies are what the party is at pains to explain to anyone who will listen: evidence-based.

Sam Scannell/Stuff A new study has detailed the deleterious environmental impacts of dairy farming (file photo).

Top policies are created after the careful and detailed analysis of the situation, the options and potential downstream effects.

All of which would make total sense if it weren’t for the fact that the electorate is intellectually lazy, rather binary, and lacks the attention span to consider anything that goes beyond a 140-character tweet.

I was thinking of Raf lately after hearing of a new study about the deleterious environmental impacts of dairy farming.

The study, headed by noted academic and environmentalist Mike Joy, determined that in my home region of Canterbury, it takes 11,000 litres of water to mitigate the negative environmental impacts created from producing a single litre of milk.

Supplied “New Zealand is, sadly, following down the path of other nations and becoming more polarised,” says Ben Kepes.

Since we don’t have the rainfall to dilute the copious quantities of nitrates leaching into the aquifers, our groundwater is nitrate-rich. To repurpose the words of one of our most eloquent political figures, in Canterbury, one can truly smell the nitrogen on one’s breath.

I was thinking about the dairy intensification issue and wondering how we’d got to this place. It seems to me that the real barrier to finding solutions to the problems we face isn’t one of intent, but rather one of education.

In other words, the issues are seen through a very narrow perspective that lacks either nuance or an appreciation for the counter-factual. The reason we’re up nitrate creek without a paddle is that people want a singular answer but don’t want to accept that in all things there is nuance.

From the side of economics, the issue is simple: dairy is our biggest export earner and hence increased dairy means that we can afford to live well as a country. A simple albeit simplistic assessment that can’t help but lead one to the conclusion that intensifying dairying makes total sense.

From the environmental side, the issue is also very simple: the intensification of dairying has resulted in a huge degradation of the quality of our drinking water. What this means, especially in Canterbury, is that people are drinking water that may increase the rate of colorectal cancers. Through this lens, more dairying is bad.

But problems, and their attendant solutions, are rarely simple. The world is complex and, even if it can't be easily captured in a 10-second sound bite, nuance is important.

123RF According to new research, the intensification of dairying has affected the quality of Canterbury's drinking water. (File photo)

Flipping back to the economic view, we suddenly have a situation where more and more people are falling ill with cancers. Those cancers demand more and more expensive treatment options and so, all of a sudden, the health system develops a voracious appetite for cash. Perhaps the positive impacts of dairying (more GDP) are outweighed by the economic impacts of its less palatable impacts.

Hang on a minute. We were talking about the environment here. All the initiatives attempting to make us Predator Free by 2050 are only possible in an economy that can afford it. Research around ways to fight kauri dieback won't happen if we don't earn foreign currency.

If your head is starting to spin at this point, I suspect you’re not alone. Every issue we face as a country has nuance and conflicting drivers and impacts. From making good on Te Tiriti to providing a good social welfare system. From saving our endangered species to providing a great education system for our tamariki. The world is, indeed, complicated, and every decision our politicians make for us should be based on the careful balancing of a multitude of issues.

But in the current climate, they can’t be. New Zealand is, sadly, following down the path of other nations and becoming more polarised. Our politicians richly reward the electorate’s call for simple answers that solve problems articulated in artificially binary ways. Of course, it has always been thus, but it is increasingly so.

Couple this with an increasingly volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous environment, and you have a recipe for societal pain.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this column incorrectly stated nitrates in drinking water has been proven to increase the rate of colorectal cancers. (Amended at 1.52pm, June 7, 2022)