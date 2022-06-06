Don't let sentimentality make you an accidental landlord

Hannah McQueen says we must engage our emotional brain if we want to change financial behaviours, not solely our logical one.

OPINION: They say that financial markets are driven by two things: fear and greed.

But in the world of personal finances (where most of us live) there are many, many more emotions at play.

Impatience, reticence, apathy. Frustration, optimism, spite - a myriad of emotions can impact financial decisions.

People can be hot-headed and bone-headed and sometimes, their heart trumps their head. Sentimentality can override the practical.

For example, I’ve had two clients recently who were ready to move on from their first homes as their growing families demanded more space.

In both cases, they insisted that they keep hold of the family home and use it as a rental. It emerged that the reason was they couldn’t bear to part with it, citing the many memories they had attached to the place – getting engaged, bringing home their first child, watching them take their first steps.

I get it – those things are precious. But so is your hard-earned money, and the time it takes to earn it, so on that score, the case for selling the home is strong. (Plus - I would argue having other tenants in your first home could quickly cure you of that sentimentality)

But the financial case was simple - being an existing property, the deductibility of interest costs is being phased out.

So, holding on to that property is going to get progressively more expensive.

Further, the banks require you to keep more of your equity tied up for an existing property than on a new build, which means you couldn’t extend the mortgage to raise a deposit for another property.

So, it costs more now, and also reduces your ability to grow wealth in the future.

Say you had rented the property out at $600/week, the mortgage was $500,000, other expenses were $5000 and the debt was interest-only at 5%.

By the time the ability to deduct interest costs is completely removed, that property will cost you roughly $8646 per year in tax, (assuming a 33% tax rate) compared to $396 a year on a property that is exempt from deductibility changes.

Extrapolate that out over 10 years and the difference is even more stark – and that’s before you factor in higher repair and maintenance costs and more of your capital being tied up in the property, so you can’t use it for anything more productive.

If you opt – or are forced – to sell it sooner, you may also have to factor in tax owing you under the bright-line test rules.

The question is – that price you’re willing to pay, is it purely based on sentimental reasons?

Even with the numbers laid out, separating our emotions from our financial decisions can be tricky – so the alternative is to find a way to harness them.

A study led by Dr Brad Klontz, a US expert in financial psychology, tested whether positive memories connected to sentimental items could be harnessed to improve financial decision-making.

They found those who are able to develop a deeper emotional incentive for saving money, through positive, emotionally charged memories, were able to save significantly more than those who simply received financial education alone. (A 67% increase versus a 22% increase – so financial education still had some impact, but the emotional impetus was stronger.)

In short, they concluded that we must engage our emotional brain if we want to change financial behaviours, not solely our logical one.

So, in the example above – perhaps instead of simply weighing up numbers on a spreadsheet, you could consider what it was that the home afforded you and use that as the impetus for making your decision.

Maybe it’s that your home was a safe haven for your kids – and therefore you might decide that providing them with security is very important to you.

Security that you could better help them achieve, in time, by selling your first home rather than holding on to it.

Maybe you loved the time you spent there together, playing in the backyard, and bouncing on the tramp – and therefore you might decide that being able to afford to spend more time with them is your reason for not spending tens of thousands of dollars holding on to the home itself, when instead you could utilise that money to do more of that - before they leave home for good.

It’s easy to write off sentimentality when the numbers make the best decision seem obvious, but financial decisions are inherently emotional, and we shouldn’t pretend otherwise.

But when the price of sentimentality is missed future opportunities, it can soon bring other emotions to the fore – like regret.

This column is informational only and should not be considered independent financial advice.