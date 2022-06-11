Business beware: A three-way perfect storm could hit in 2023

In the disaster movie, The Perfect Storm, an unusually intense storm pattern catches some commercial fishermen unaware. Mike O’Donnell warns there are signs of a perfect storm on the way to ransack businesses in New Zealand.

Mike “MOD” O’Donnell is a professional director, facilitator and a regular columnist.

OPINION: I was online movie surfing last weekend and came across The Perfect Storm.

It’s an old George Clooney disaster film that tells the story of the Andrea Gail, a commercial fishing boat that was lost at sea in what is now known as the perfect storm of 1991.

This particular storm saw the amalgamation of three distinct weather systems – Hurricane Grace, a massive nor’-easter boiling down from Nova Scotia and a ridge of very low pressure that extended from Boston to Greenland.

Together, it made for a deadly storm with massive 9-metre waves that destroyed or damaged thousands of homes and took 13 lives.

As a learner yachtie, the movie made me feel very happy that the Tasman Bay waters are a lot more sheltered than the sub-arctic waters of Canada.

Around the boardrooms of New Zealand right now are the signs of another perfect storm on the way to ransack businesses. And like the 1991 storm, it’s a culmination of three distinct phenomena.

Kevin Stent/Stuff Mike O'Donnell says that around the boardrooms of New Zealand right now are the signs of a perfect storm on the way - and it could hit on three fronts.

First there is what North America and Europe are calling “the great resignation”, a phenomenon that is upsetting the labour markets.

In 2021 almost 50 million Americans chose to quit their jobs according to the US Bureau of Labour Statistics. This level of voluntary resignation is unprecedented.

To be clear the trend of increasing resignation rates was already well under way for the previous decade but what Covid-19 did was artificially depress that number with the 2020 knock-downs, then lift that number last year as the controls came off to end up around 32% in 2021.

Across in Europe 58% of workers said they were considering changing jobs this year according to a LinkedIn survey earlier this year.

A recent Harvard Business School study suggested five Rs were behind this trend – retirement, relocation, reconsideration, reshuffling and reluctance. In simple terms the pandemic made people reconsider what was important to them, where they wanted to live and the downsides of in-person jobs.

While the jury is out whether the great resignation is taking hold to the same extent in Aotearoa, a survey by local software company, Employment Hero, suggested 48% of workers were thinking about changing jobs in the next year and 15% were already looking.

Certainly companies that I work with that normally have 15% turnover rates (which is considered healthy) are now looking at the mid 20%s.

Meanwhile, there’s a second phenomenon going on. I call it the great vacation. With the border properly open for the first time in two years, Kiwis are flying the coop for long awaited wing stretching and holidaying.

Juliette Sivertsen/Stuff Ricky Wilson was 25 years old when he first got to use his passport and travel overseas.

A quick search of the main airlines plus the big aggregation sites like Webjet and Google Flightfinder, found no direct flights available between now and the end of July. And those flights combinations that were there took up to 72 hours and $9000.

Likewise, there were just a handful of flights to Los Angeles, and they were all via Australia or Fiji and costed up to $7200.

Meanwhile, the department of Internal Affairs is apologising for passport issuing times now taking a month or more as a result of Kiwis hungry to get overseas.

Most are tourists, but many are workers as Australia ramps up its marketing for our health, education and hospitality staff.

Then there’s a third front on the horizon. One that’s looking gunmetal grey and pretty threatening right now. And that’s the prospect of recession next year.

Recession is commonly defined as two or more consecutive negative GDP growth. The Treasury forecasts in last month’s budget suggest that GDP will only grow 0.1% in quarters two, three and four in 2023. The economists in the big banks agree.

One-tenth of 1% is the slimmest of margins, so if they are wrong in their assumptions, or the headwinds prove too much, then Aotearoa will find itself in its own three-way perfect storm in 2023.

Right now employers are facing the double fronted storm of the great resignation and the great vacation, at a time when inflation is running at 6.9%.

FINANCE AND EXPEDITURE COMMITTEE Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr discusses the risk of a recession in May.

If you’re trying to attract or retain talent in that market then no amount of foosball tables, free lunches and beanbags are going to work. Likewise, if you try to meet or beat inflation with pay raises then you are putting the sustainability of your business at risk, particularly if the perfect storm hits next year.

The best advice I’ve heard was at a Canterbury Tech gig I attended last week. When a good-sized local tech company was asked how it recruited in this market, the manager’s response was simple.

“I just ask the person where they wanted to end up in their career, then work with them to design a role and a path that will get them there. It seems to work.”

Pretty good advice for navigating the storm I reckon.