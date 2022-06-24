Why makeup shares may be about to boom

Simran Kaur is co-founder of Girls that Invest, which offers commentary on personal investment aimed at young people.

OPINION: With the New Zealand share market (NZX50) down 5.61% this last month and the US market looking just as bleak down 5.30%, it’s not hard to feel a sense of doom and gloom in the market.

Falling into a bear market this last week has made a lot of investors question what to expect for the next few months and the looming recession.

However, to add a bit of colour into the mix, cosmetic sales have started to peak. L’Oreal, the world's largest cosmetic company, has reported an increase in share price, up 1% in the last month. So why is it that cosmetics sales are rising during the fears of a looming recession?

The lipstick effect

Coined by the chairman of Estée Lauder in 2001, the lipstick effect or lipstick phenomenon is when sales of “small luxury goods” such as lipsticks or cosmetics rise in an inverse relationship with the economic health of a country. The effect can be dated even back to great depression - sales of cosmetics in the US rose while industrial production halved.

So why would people want to purchase more makeup when they’re worried about gas prices, rising rent and their jobs? What compels the everyday person to set aside cash in a tight budget for lipstick? The answer may be simpler than you think.

Marek Studzinski The term “the lipstick effect” was coined in 2001.

Why does it occur

You see, the lipstick effect is assumed to be coming from a psychological need by everyday consumers to spend money, and if we can’t spend on big splurges such as travel, hotels or luxury experiences, we can at least brighten our day with small indulgences, such as lipstick.

In 2008, during the Global financial crisis the US share market was down over 30%, yet for the first half of 2008 L’Oreal had like-for-like sales growth of 5.3%

When we focus on the microecononic factors at play, you can see that a term coined the “income effect” also has a role to explain what’s going on here. The income effect is described as the change in demand for a good or service caused by the change in a persons real income. If I make more money, I’m likely to spend more on finer things. But if a recession hits, I’m going to stop buying all those avocado toasts, and thus the demand for these items drops with my income.

However for some goods, also known as “inferior goods”, there is an inverse relationship, where rising income can cause a decrease in demand. You’re probably not likely to visit the dollar store as much when you’re working vs when you’re still studying.

Seth Wenig/AP Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange after the market tumbled into a bear market.

Another theory, one I’m personally struggling to believe is the idea that during a recession a competitive labour environment can cause an increase in lipstick sales. Is there a possibility you’re more likely to get hired as a job seeker if you’re putting in more money on goods that are related to grooming? I hope not in this day and age. I think that would be a separate conversation to have.

Also, don’t overlook other factors that might be impacting industries like cosmetics at a time like this. If lipstick sales have in fact surged, they haven’t been enough to spare Revlon, which has filed for bankruptcy in the United States, blaming the usual range of pressures in this time – disrupted supply chains, labour shortages, inflation, etc.

OK, so what shares should I be looking into?

The great thing about the lipstick effect is that it is not just solely reserved for lipsticks or even cosmetics as a whole. Anything that falls into affordable luxury can be a option to look further into.

Examples of companies like Starbucks, where people can treat themselves to a barista-made coffee instead of the instant coffees at home, is a great example of the lipstick effect.

Treating yourself and your family to a night out at a casual restaurant, or even going to the movies are behaviours we often see during times like these, and thus affordable-luxury restaurant complexes often do well during recessions

Other instances include items that people would usually have to go into stores or spas to purchase, but now can do at home, such as at-home face masks or grooming kits. The key is looking into businesses that helps people have a moment of “escapism” from the realities of economic downturn.

However, high-end consumer companies like Rolex, Hermes and LV may not be so lucky in the share market in the coming months.

After all, in these times it sometimes feels like a tank of gas costs just as much as a mini Chanel bag