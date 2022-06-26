After the boom, the bust; the perfect storm bearing down on builders

How do we avoid the issues we have seen in previous cycles before we lose some of the best companies and talent from the sector, asks David Kelly.

David Kelly is chief executive of Registered Master Builders.

OPINION: Last year I described the conditions facing the building and construction sector as a perfect storm. The current economic conditions – chiefly a slowing economy, high inflation, and sharply rising interest rates – have changed the storm’s direction, but not its intensity.

Market conditions are changing fast. Issues like procurement, risk management and climate change are still with us. Additionally, the supply chain remains hugely disruptive, skills and material shortages still chronic, consenting issues remain problematic, and the resulting cost escalation is largely outside our control.

These factors are seriously impacting the sector’s work as customer and supplier relationships are tested. But as a sector we have been here before – and as the boom is rapidly easing, we can glimpse the inevitable bust phase looming.

READ MORE:

* Construction delays fears grow as 'perfect storm' intensifies

* The building sector needs help to break out of the repetitive boom and bust cycle

* 'Call back in 2022': Shortage of tradespeople compounds with building boom



How do we avoid the issues we have seen in previous cycles before we lose some of the best companies and talent from the sector? And how do we look after the wellbeing of the sector’s workforce as we face changing conditions? These are the questions that keep us up at night.

In any storm, the best advice is to seek safe harbour while it rages. Where are these safe harbours which can help the building and construction sector navigate stormy conditions?

Supplied David Kelly chief executive of Master Builder's Association: “Our people need a safe harbour”.

First and foremost, and as I called for last year, if housing were considered as critical infrastructure, it would ensure government could take faster and more definite action. It is not too late to do so, because as economist Cameron Bagrie recently stated, building and construction is a lagging indicator for wider shifts in the economy. We can see the slowdown happening, but there is still time if government and the sector act in concert.

Counter-cyclical incentives are the ultimate safe harbour because they smooth the disruptive effects of bust cycles by ensuring long-term continuity of supply. They have been used to telling effect in Australia, where central and local government housing stimulus has proven very successful at generating supply side activity and thereby limiting the duration of building and construction downturns.

Supplied Fletcher Building has apologised after a Canterbury builder captured video evidence of Gib stockpiling at a Fletcher Living construction site in Lincoln.

That would be a game changer for the sector and its workforce. We don’t need them today – but we do need to start preparing now so we can avoid the worst of a bust we know is just around the corner if things don’t change.

The refocused $350 million Residential Development Response Fund is another safe harbour, an underutilised vehicle that the sector could be making better use of during the months ahead. Private developers, alongside iwi, councils and community groups can apply to the fund to increase the affordable housing stock for rental and home ownership purposes, with government sharing some of the cost and risk. It may also have a role in providing a government underwrite for key developments. Timing is key to maximise the fund’s benefits to smooth building and construction cycles.

Kāinga Ora also has a part to play in smoothing out boom bust cycles, but its present challenge remains in delivery. Another safe harbour is for the sector to retain as many of its workforce as it is able. The government has come to the party with $230 million for the Apprenticeship Boost. Industry needs to step up and take on more apprentices, it’s not all on government, and it does link back to the availability of work, but where it exists there’s no excuse with the apprenticeship boost in place.

Offering career pathways and upskilling is not a nice to have, it’s absolutely necessary to ensuring a critical mass of builders exists to build tomorrow’s homes, especially given competition for labour from Australia and, for two-and-a-half years, the absence of skilled immigrants helping to fill gaps here. But it is not just government that needs to be campaigning globally to attract skilled builders, the sector also needs to be out there aggressively promoting what we do and the opportunities we offer.

Registered Master Builders believes government and the sector both have important roles to play during the next several months. Both need to step up to avoid repeating the mistakes of previous cyclical downturns. For our part, we are ready and willing to do so and look forward to the government’s support to learn from the past to build a more resilient future.

What do you think? Email sundayletters@stuff.co.nz