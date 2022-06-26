The economic train wreck we should have seen coming

Can Grant Robertson and Adrian Orr avert the train wreck or will they make it worse?

OPINION: Imagine our economy is a train, hurtling forward across a rickety wooden bridge weakened by woodworm, rust and neglect. We might get to the other side, but equally we might not. What the talking economic-heads, employed for their photogenic talent rather than their macroeconomic skills do not explain, because they cannot comprehend, is how badly the upcoming derailment could be.

What, exactly, is the worst-case economic scenario?

I want to preface this column by stating this isn’t a prediction. Economic forecasts are nothing more than extrapolations built on guesswork. Like weather forecasts and opinion polls, they are a guess based on models and, like anything that relies on models, likely to face-plant on the runway with high-heels hoisted above a svelte rear-end.

Or not so svelte, in the case of this columnist. Moving on.

Being Kiwis we tend to focus on our own economic numbers but this is as rational as those living on Waiheke Island only focusing on themselves, although residents of that faux-Mediterranean island are wont to do just that.

We are a branch office of the wider global economy. Just as the GFC rolled into Aotearoa, so too will any fresh economic collapse in the west, so let’s start with the hegemon; Uncle Sam. Our friends in Washington have 30 trillion in federal government debt which is significantly larger than their GDP, at 23 trillion.

To put this into perspective, after the Civil War the debt to GDP in the US was 30% and reached a similar level after the first world war. At the end of the Great Depression and the second world war, Americans managed to hit 110% of debt to GDP.

Incredibly, they are in a worse fiscal shape than after borrowing to defeat the Nazis and Imperial Japan. Still, you might be thinking; they recovered then, surely they can do so again?

Well. No. After the war millions of working-age men returned home to engage productive activity. The US economy had been focused on producing tanks, not refrigerators, and the consequent economic boom meant that their GDP exploded, dwarfing the debt.

Today their economy seems poised on the brink of a downturn. Decades of expansionary government programmes and cheap credit has left the US a sluggish, unresponsive, and indebted behemoth.

There is a similar story to be told across the OECD; unsustainable government spending has left the free-world economically fragile. Fragile, but not broken.

If you borrow a trillion dollars and the interest cost is less than the rate of inflation you repay less in real terms than you borrowed. So long as someone is willing to keep lending this game can continue. Until it stops.

After the GFC private lenders and central banks were willing to lend their governments as much as they wanted. After Covid most of the borrowing was printed money. The result has been inflation, something that seemed to have come as a shock to no-one except the central bankers.

Governors such as the Federal Reserve’s Jerome Powell are now talking tough; “Inflation is much too high and we understand the hardship it is causing, and we’re moving expeditiously to bring it back down. We have both the tools we need and the resolve it will take to restore price stability on behalf of American families and businesses.”

national library of NZ Demonstrators march on Parliament in the midst of the Great Depression

Talk is cheap. The Fed’s cash rate is 1.75%, when inflation is over 8%. Powell continues to run an expansionary monetary policy, as are all of his contemporaries. Central bank governors are trapped. If they raise their rates the interest on sovereign debt would rise to levels beyond the ability of taxpayers to service.

But there might be another reason why they are content to sit back and do little, because they know that it isn’t only governments that are holding intolerable levels of debt.

Staying in the US, private debt is now higher than during the GFC and increasingly rapidly. It seems probable that this new borrowing is to cover the cost of groceries and payroll for loss-making firms.

A rise in interest rates may trigger not only a squeeze on households, but a rolling collapse within industry. As firms begin to fail those businesses remaining lose confidence and stop providing goods and services on credit. They reduce staff and as profits and payroll falls, so does tax revenue.

Remember that almost no OECD government is running a surplus. Spending is running well ahead of tax revenue despite the fact we are at the peak of the economic cycle. A downturn reduces the tax revenue and spikes welfare costs. Deficits will rise exponentially and the gap must be covered by debt, but not from private lenders who will be unwilling to lend given the certainty of default by inflation.

FINANCE AND EXPEDITURE COMMITTEE Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr discusses the risk of a recession in May.

Governments will be forced into deep reductions in spending or will compel their central banks to crank up the printing presses and live with relentless cycles of debased currencies with the consequent social and economic uncertainty.

Rising rates will cause asset prices, from property to equities to fall, triggering many private lenders to call up loans on debtors unable or unwilling to service increasing borrowing costs secured against assets of falling value.

Last week Westpac released its quarterly McDermott Miller consumer confidence survey which records the lowest level of consumer since the survey began in 1988. This is significant because it shows that individuals, knowing their own sensitivity to the changing economic variables, are deeply pessimistic about how well they will cope.

We cannot know how our economy will react to the changing environment but we do know that the current settings are not sustainable. Either we trade our way out of trouble through some miracle of good fortune that isn’t currently self-evident, or we do not.

If we do not, we are going to experience a correction that, quite possibly, will result in a level of economic dislocation that the west has not seen in 93 years.