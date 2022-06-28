Tough times for those at the top of business – yes, really

Ben Kepes knows that any reflection on toughness faced by the privileged few tends to come across as whining, but is it fair to expect executives and board members to be somehow superhuman?

Ben Kepes is a Canterbury-based entrepreneur and professional board member.

OPINION: As a society, we have quickly forgotten the feeling of panic we felt back when the Covid pandemic first hit. I remember visiting Wellington for a board meeting a few days before the first lockdown was announced and wondering if the board members would actually ever see each other again. I also remember discussions about planning for mass graves and the like. It truly was a crazy time.

But then we went into lockdown and, while life was undeniably a bit of a pain, and some people were certainly doing it hard, it was important to maintain perspective. I remember doing a check-ins with various boards I serve on and making the same comment: "Yes, life is a bit of a pain right now, but compared to being down a diamond mine in the Congo, it's not so bad."

That's a valid perspective, and I'm eternally mindful that those of us who live in a Western democracy with (generally) warm and dry houses, enough to eat and access to health and education are, relative to our global brothers and sisters, very lucky. I'm not denying that some people here in New Zealand are doing it tough, but even that toughness pales in comparison to what those in Darfur, Sudan, for example, face.

READ MORE:

* Where's my spacesuit? Launching into New Zealand's aerospace future

* It's a shame to lose business intergenerationality to short-term thinking

* Taking a leaf from the Scandinavian book



And so any reflection on toughness faced by the privileged few tends to come across as whining. It can't help but seem to be tone-deaf and ignorant of that very privilege. It smarts of entitlement, one of my pet hates. Nonetheless, however, I am going to opine a little bit on tough times for those at the top. Nothing ventured, nothing gained.

I'm in the fortunate position of serving on a number of different boards and have been involved in running businesses for a few decades. As such, I think I've earned the right to opine a little about the way we treat our managers, executives and business leaders. This article isn't a whine about things I've faced, but rather observations on what people around me have had to deal with.

We live in a time when every staff member quite rightly has the opportunity to take mental health days and advocate for their own individual rights. We're well aware of the obligations that health and safety legislation gives the organisation and ultimately its board to protect the mental health of staff. We recognise protected disclosures, so-called whistle-blower initiatives, which are seen as an important foil to the power imbalance that exists between staff, executives and board members.

Unsplash Executives and directors are not protected by laws that protects workers below them. Are we being perversely hypocritical when we expect managers and governors to somehow put up with behaviour that is unfair, unjust and inequitable?

All of these initiatives are absolutely justified and hopefully go some way to avoid bad behaviour from leaders and give those "in the trenches" an opportunity to gain some autonomy, to redress injustice and to hold to account.

But that goes both ways. If you're an executive in, for example, an organisation with a workforce that is laser-focused on maximising staff gains whatever the cost, you might just find yourself the subject of abuse and harassment which would be terminal were you to treat your own staff in that way. Or to put it simply, often executives are expected to behave in a certain manner, but staff are not held to the same expectation.

Of course, there is a school of thought that executives and directors are paid big money to work all hours of the day, to sometimes take vicious abuse and turn the other cheek, and to not bear a mental health impact from any of that. But is it realistic to expect executives and board members to be somehow superhuman? Are we being perversely hypocritical when we expect managers and governors to somehow put up with behaviour that is unfair, unjust and inequitable?

And the further up the food chain one goes, the more the inequities are apparent. For board members, there is no representation. They're not protected by any of the legislation that protects the workers below them, and they're expected to simply absorb bad behaviour unflinchingly. Now, again I reiterate that I'm well aware that this feels like the poor whining of an entitled and privileged few while those at the grassroots continue to toil for the benefit of the elite. But it seems to me that if we're really about being kind as a society, these are valid points to articulate.