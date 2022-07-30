How to save wisely during times of high inflation

Coromandel family of 14, the Shellings, talk about the cost of living and what measures they have in place to try and beat inflation.

OPINION: The latest big rise in inflation shows why people on low and fixed incomes are struggling right now. Analysis by Stats NZ shows petrol prices are now 32% above this time last year, grocery food prices 7.1%, and rents 4.3%.

It’s increases like those that mean there is less money left over for many people and families to be able to spend on other things they need.

Stats NZ also says those price increases pushed household spending up by $3.3 billion to $53.8b, while savings dropped from $2.4 billion in December to just $19 million in March.

It means households are spending nearly as much as they are earning and there’s not much left over each pay day, and that’s a very uncomfortable position to be in.

It leaves no money for emergencies or anything nice they want to buy.

And it certainly means they can’t save as much as they want (or should), if they can save anything at all.

New Zealanders are traditionally not good at saving, even in the best of times when there has been very little inflation. We’ve always been good at spending and borrowing but not saving.

In all fairness, KiwiSaver has helped with long-term saving for many, but for too many people are contributing the minimum amount.

supplied High inflation means there is less money left over for many people and families to be able to spend on other things they need.

But there are also a lot of people who can save but don’t, even when inflation is running high.

For those people there’s a general rule for saving: the 70-30 rule.

It means that ideally, 70% of what you earn should be spent on what you need, and 30% should be put into savings of some sort.

And of that 30%, 10% should be put into short-term savings, 10% into medium term, and 10% should be for long-term or retirement.

The statistics tell us most people don’t follow those rules.

Ideally, we should all be following them, though it is very hard to do that right now. This change requires a change in our financial behaviours and our mindsets.

So, how do you do that?

Where to start? A good place is with a conversation to get the ball rolling, be it with a parent or friend who knows how these things work, or a financial adviser who works in this area all the time.

Sometimes it’s simply a matter of finding fresh eyes to give an outside perspective on how you’re spending, because there are habits that can encourage you to save.

In the end, it will come down to having a plan, setting a spending budget that fits that plan, and then sticking to it.

For many people it can be as simple as having different bank accounts for different pots of money, so you’re ring-fencing your money for particular things.

In my grandparents’ day it was cash in tins high up in the cupboard for things like petrol, car repairs and registration, mortgage payments, food, insurances, and emergencies. And one for savings.

Stuff Having set your budget, there are many tricks to help you stick with it to help you reduce debt and build your savings.

These days you are more likely to open separate online bank accounts.

The bank accounts reflect where you have determined to spend your hard-earnt money.

For example, separate bank accounts for rent, food, household expenses, short-term savings, holidays, and then an account for your discretionary spending. When you have spent the money in the discretionary spending account that’s it until next pay day.

Sometimes you may have to adjust what goes into each one until you find the right level, but once you do, you should do your best to not raid any of the other accounts.

If something unplanned happens, such as an urgent dental appointment, that’s when you use your emergency funds.

Everyone should have one of these. It’s better to build it up over time and have it there waiting instead of having to borrow when you need it, because short-term borrowing can cost a lot in interest repayments. Not only that, it provides peace of mind that you are OK if the unexpected does happen.

Often you can build this up fast by reducing your debt or your nice-to-haves for a couple of months until you have an amount you are happy with – perhaps hundreds to a thousand or more.

Some say you should have three months of expenditure built into your emergency fund.

If you don’t have to use it then it’s in your account anyway, earning interest. Like a second savings account.

SUNGMI KIM/Stuff Of course many people live pay day to pay day or benefit day to benefit day and can’t afford to save, but for those who can it’s a matter of how to save or to save better.

Having set your budget, there are many tricks to help you stick with it to help you reduce debt and build your savings. Here are a few:

- Sleep on big purchases – take your time if it’s not something you need

- Never spend more than you have – it probably means being very careful with credit cards, and buy now pay later, delaying a spend till later.

- If you have a credit card, set a lower limit and always pay more than the minimum amount on the repayments

- Give every dollar you earn a job, even if it’s in KiwiSaver

- Go on a spending freeze from time to time – spend on necessities only for a week and see what’s left over for savings or a special treat?

- Do your grocery shopping online (to cut down on temptation) and stick to your list

- Shop around for best deals

- Promise yourself that when you make your budget you reward yourself (but within your budget!).

When I obtained a financial adviser for the first time, four years ago, I could not have predicted the impact on my own financial behaviour – the change has been significant. The biggest difference for me was the accountability at every review period, the control of money through the segregation of funds from must-have bank accounts to discretionary spending, and the astonishment of how small changes can make such a big difference.

As my financial adviser would say – setting and then sticking to your budget is the most important thing you can do, and before you know it your savings will have grown far beyond what you thought you would be able to achieve. Like a journey of 1000 miles starts with a single step, a journey of saving $1000 starts with a single dollar.

Of course many people live pay day to pay day or benefit day to benefit day and can’t afford to save, but for those who can it’s a matter of how to save or to save better.

Katrina Shanks is the chief executive of Financial Advice New Zealand.