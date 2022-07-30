Harnessing hydrogen in the restoration of classic cars

Mike “MOD” O’Donnell is a professional director, writer and strategy adviser.

OPINION: A tail of three friends this week. Starting with my old mate Mike, a petrolhead from way back.

In the time I’ve known him, Mike’s cylinder count is exponential. It includes delicate little Italian Lancias, massive Detroit Fairlanes and even a California Highway Patrol Ford Mustang Pursuit Special.

He was the navigator in my Targa car until coming to his senses. In more recent years he’s become fascinated with sustainable fuels. Along with John who runs classic car restoration business The Surgery, Mike has spent much of the last few years doing retrospective installation of electric motors into classic cars.

If you’ve seen a Kombi, old school Mini or MG Midget that has been converted to electric, then it’s probably got something to do with these guys.

More recently Mike’s got obsessed with hydrogen and its potential for providing carbon-neutral and potent performance. But Mike being Mike, he decided to make the prototype something interesting.

So he’s just converted a DMC Delorean to run off a hydrogen reactor. That’s right, the same car used as a time machine in the Back to the Future films in the 1980s. But instead of harnessing a flux capacitor running on banana skins, Mike Dolorean takes water and refines it into hydrogen and oxygen.

It’s not just better for the planet, it makes the same engine torquer and rev more freely. And you can keep the garage door closed while you’ve got it idling.

Daniel Smith/Stuff Hydrogen-run vehicles are appearing elsewhere as well, such as this NZ Post truck.

Whereas Mike’s made his career out of shaping metal, my friend Linda is a professional director.

Sharp on most things but with real horsepower on risk, treasury and strategy, she’s a good reminder of why I chose directing. Namely, the opportunity to learn smart things from smart people.

I was doing a health and safety audit with Linda last week, and she mentioned that she’s in the process of becoming a carbon-neutral director. Because directors fly a lot they do burn up a few carbon miles, so Linda is getting it audited and will then reduce her annual carbon footprint to zero.

Not the easy way by buying credits (which I’ve always seen as eating a cream bun while paying someone else to get fat), but by personally planting native trees where she lives.

Linda figures that the most honest recognition of replacing what you take is to give back where you live. It's not so much global net-zero thinking as parochial carbon thinking. And being a poor boy form Timaru, I’ve always been big on parochialism.

My mate Vic has made her living from technology. After a blazing her way through a set of senior tech roles, for the last decade she’s run a company focused on helping companies make informed decisions through combing data, making information visible and turning it in insights.

She chairs Digital Future Aotearoa, a charitable trust focused on collaborative delivering of digital equity programmes.

More recently Vic became the head honcho of the industry group IT Professionals of New Zealand, helping change the face of the tech industry by better enabling diversity, creating new pathways into the workforce and embracing manaakitanga (showing respect and generosity for people who use their services).

As part of this Vic writes a weekly blog, highlighting and examining technology issues in the real world. This week her blog came clean on the fact that the biggest feedback she had on each week’s blog was not the issue of content or the substance of her viewpoints, but rather an issue with form. Namely, her use of Te Reo Māori.

That’s right, because she chooses to use Te Reo words to make her writing accessible and relevant, every week she is harangued for being woke and doing the bidding of the politically sound. This for simply throwing in words or concepts that align with one of our two national languages and the people of the land.

It’s extraordinary to me that in this day and age, someone like Vic even needs to take time out from her day job, to justify writing in a way that is relevant for god’s own in 2022.

When I look at the way my mate Mike has kept his passion for performance but merged it with a concern for sustainability, or the way Linda has figured out that carbon footprinting is part of ensuring continued relevancy, it’s dumbfounding to consider there’s still a solid whack of technologists who are in denial about the role of environmental and culture values in modern business.

Perhaps what most annoys me about it, is that good values is good business in 2022.

Earlier this year Larry Fink, chief executive of the world's biggest funds manager BlackRock, made the point bluntly.

He said that having concern for the planet and for cultures was not a matter of being woke, rather it's simply the practice of stakeholder capitalism in 2022. Capitalism where companies seek to respect and serve the interests of all communities, suppliers and customers.

Sounds like good business to me.