We must fight inflation now or pay a higher price later

Harshal Chitale is principal economist at the Ministry for the Environment.

OPINION: Inflation has been dominating day-to-day conversations as well as media headlines. It’s happening in front of our eyes - groceries and takeaway meals tick up strongly in price and we have all been feeling the pinch at petrol pumps and shops for the past few months.

New Zealand’s Consumer Price Inflation for the June quarter has come in hot at 7.3% (annualised) after a 6.9% print the previous quarter. Inflation reduces the purchasing power of every dollar we earn.

The purchasing power of $21.20 (the current minimum wage) would only be $19.76 a year later if this rate of price rises continued.

Once high inflation expectations get entrenched, they can lead to a wage-price spiral in which workers demand higher salaries to keep up with the increasing hits to their wallets – and businesses pass on rising wage costs to consumers.

High prices of crude oil and other input commodities are getting passed on

Fuel prices have been a significant (but not the only) driver of cost increases until the June quarter. Although crude oil prices have started to come off the boil, there is a high degree of uncertainty to the path of fuel prices over the next few months, given the demand surge to be expected during the northern winter and the ongoing geopolitical supply risks. Prices of food, construction and agricultural inputs have been other key drivers of strong price rises, over the past few quarters.

Production Price Index data for New Zealand suggests that the latest bout of input price rises (via price rises of oil, commodities, metals, and agricultural inputs) have not yet been passed through to output prices fully yet.

Strong demand supported by stimulatory policies has played a big part in where we are

As supply issues have led to steep rises in input costs, strong domestic demand has been fuelled by liberal fiscal stimulus (justifiably) to prevent widespread business closures and unemployment during the pandemic.

A large injection of cheap credit into the economy (and the removal of LVR limits on lending) for far too long however, led to massive property price inflation (prices are trending down now as interest rates rise and credit becomes harder to get) and made housing more unaffordable than ever. It also supported strong demand in the economy via the “wealth effect” from strengthened household balance sheets.

Policy response must focus single-mindedly on reducing inflation expectations

Inflation is now running at about three times above policy target. Fiscal and monetary policies will need focus on reining in inflation and expectations of inflation closer to its target range of 1% to 3%.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand finds itself in the position of trying to tighten monetary policy settings to prevent inflationary expectations from getting entrenched whist trying to avoid a painful recession and resulting high unemployment.

We are at housing prices above their “sustainable levels” (and certainly well above affordable levels to all except a small cashed-up segment of the market), so further retracement might be a desirable outcome of monetary tightening.

There are a few macro trends and data points that the Reserve Bank will no doubt be looking at closely in this phase of monetary tightening.

First, inflationary forces are to a significant extent, supply-side constraints. Crude oil (and other input commodity prices) has started to come off its highs due to recessionary expectations, which ought to reduce inflationary pressures in the months ahead. However, demand for heating fuels in the northern winter and geo-political supply risks add uncertainty to prices of fossil fuels in the months ahead.

Second, labour market data for the US from the Bureau of Labour Statistics (albeit not a full reflection of the market) shows that there are nearly two jobs per unemployed person, which may give the Fed comfort that they can tighten monetary policy a lot further before jobs start being lost in the economy.

Anecdotally, NZ seems to be displaying a similar labour market reality, at least at an aggregate level. The unemployment rate is at its lowest in over a decade, self-reported job security remains high, and businesses are reporting difficulties of filling vacancies.

Third, the Federal Reserve’s rates hiking and the movement of capital to the “safe-haven” US dollar will keep up the downward pressure on the NZ dollar, keeping our imports costly.

The Reserve Bank continues to operate in a highly uncertain macroeconomic environment. We might be at a place now where the path of least regrets is to get on with monetary tightening and adjust settings later if labour markets start flashing red. Property prices are trending down now from their giddy highs and would do well to continue to do more of the heavy lifting. Monetary tightening will aid this process.

What is more certain is if expectations of high inflation get entrenched, the amount of policy tightening required in the future (all else being equal) will be even stronger.

Fiscal policy, for its part, will do well to stay lean and focus on investing public funds into programmes that enhance the productive capacity of the economy. This might just be the time to dust off those old reports calling for strong investments in critical infrastructure and public housing, with catchy recommendations like “building through the dips” to keep supply of housing coming online while picking up the slack that might develop in the construction sector as the tightening cycle progresses.

This could be one of the last opportunities to let future generations regain hopes of being able to build a life of dignity in New Zealand - and to rebuild our attractiveness for people overseas looking for a place to make their new home.