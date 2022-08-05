Navigating property investment in the face of inflation

Scott McKenzie is chief executive of unlisted commercial property fund management company PMG Funds.

OPINION: Inflation seldom brings good news to investors, but that does not necessarily make it a bad time to invest.

At times like these, when investment objectives change from growing wealth to simply protecting it, fund managers will talk about increasing exposure to defensive assets – sectors or companies that are positioned to survive and thrive through difficult periods.

As a bricks-and-mortar investment, real estate is often viewed holistically as a defensive asset class. But it is important to understand that within the overarching property sector, not all opportunities are created equally – and some will provide more defensive rigour than others.

The logic of logistics

The industrial sector is regularly highlighted as the rock star asset class of these times – with vacancies at historic sub 1% lows in some of our major centres.

But “industrial” is a broad term, covering everything from junkyards to data centres, and so it is important to understand how each type of industrial property is exposed to current and future influences.

The global pandemic has highlighted fundamental flaws in the just-in-time supply chain model we had hitherto relied on to have goods delivered to our little corner of the world.

Before Covid-19, confidence in the speed and efficiency that global shipping could meet consumer demand saw retail and distribution companies here holding only a minimal amount of stock.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Disruption to traditional supply chains including shipping has flowed through to the industrial property market.

However, “just-in-time” has been usurped by “just-in-case”, which has seen a sharp increase in demand for warehousing and greater reliance on our domestic logistics capability.

Similarly, geopolitics and environmental imperatives have compounded pandemic pressures to encourage countries to think about greater self-sufficiency.

Due to our size and location, we are a trading country, but that does not stop us from looking to better service our own needs to protect ourselves from global disruption and reduce our carbon footprint.

This will create sustained demand for quality manufacturing facilities, featuring automated plant and machinery.

The point here, from an investment perspective, is that the pandemic and its immediate aftermath has accelerated the speed of change. And while there will be winners, there will also be losers.

Even within standout sectors there will be sunset industries that are on borrowed time. Investors need to ensure they gain exposure to sectors that are on the right side of change; that will not only provide a defensive hedge against inflation, but have enduring qualities and the flexibility to adapt to changing times to sustain performance over the long-term.

The office flight to quality

While the industrial and logistics sector remains the standout, it is not the only show in town.

Post-lockdown office vacancy rates across our major centres reflect what the market is calling a “flight to quality”, as companies seek spaces that not only accommodate the new hybrid working dynamics, but also make a positive contribution to staff and environmental wellbeing.

Supplied Changing dynamics are at play in the office sector.

From a functional perspective, this means flexible layouts with collaborative spaces, end-of-trip facilities which support active travel choices, EV chargers and energy, and waste minimisation facilities.

The flight to quality also has a geographic component, in that in a competitive employment market, workers are increasingly choosing companies based in areas featuring a range of recreational and entertainment choices and are well-served by public transport.

As in the industrial sector, this has created winners as well as losers, and owners of non-prime grade offices in traditional CBD locations that have seen surrounding bars and shops close or move away are finding it increasingly difficult to attract and retain good tenants.

Retail adapting to change

The ability for consumers to snag bargains from the comfort of their own couch had seen the retail sector adapting to headwinds long before Covid.

But with the pandemic having cemented some of these growing trends, the sector is arguably the most pressured of all right now.

Again, a generally prevailing sentiment does not tell the whole story.

Easily accessible mixed-use centres anchored by big box retail or supermarkets that attract strong foot traffic continue to be in demand.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Changing behaviour is leading to upheaval in all areas of the commercial property market.

We know the Government is looking to supercharge residential development, therefore as communities grow in size or new suburbs spring up, these suburban centres should continue to appeal to customers, tenants and ultimately investors.

The commercial real estate market can still provide opportunities for investors looking to offset some of the impacts of inflation.

But remember, investment is not saving – and there is inherent risk associated with it.

Understanding the fundamental drivers behind individual sector and sub-sector performance, and then applying this knowledge to create a diversified portfolio, is critical to mitigating risk and protecting, then growing, your wealth.

This article is not, and PMG Funds does not provide, financial or investment advice.