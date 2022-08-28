Five money mistakes you need to stop making

A survey by Te Ara Ahunga Ora The Retirement Commission for Money Week 2022 reveals what families have had to do to cope with the rising cost of living.

Hannah McQueen is a financial adviser, chartered accountant, personal finance author and the founder of enable.me – financial strategy and coaching.

OPINION: We all make mistakes with our finances, whether through inaction, inattention, inexperience or just bad luck.

Betting on the wrong horse or trusting the wrong guy can cost you dearly, but so can plenty of other less obvious – but still fundamental – financial mistakes. Here are five for starters.

Financial procrastination

They say the best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago and the second-best time is today, but often we still can’t quite summon the motivation to do it now. Life gets in the way, we procrastinate, we make excuses.

With a million other immediate priorities, dealing with issues like retirement, wealth creation or even just developing a plan all sit in the too-hard basket for too long.

Time is one of your most precious commodities when you’re trying to grow wealth. The longer you have, the more options that are available to you, the more risk you can tolerate, the less risk you require and the more you can achieve – so the “I’ll do it when I get around to it” mentality is a mistake.

There will always be an excuse to not take action: wrong timing, no time, no motivation, too much uncertainty. Maybe you’re comfortable enough to think you don’t need to, but coasting can have consequences – it’s just you often don’t realise what they are until the opportunity to get ahead has passed you by.

123rf We’re all so busy with living that we procrastinate on taking action to secure our financial future (file photo).

Spending too much on your home

I say this tentatively in the face of New Zealand’s extremely high house prices, but the fact remains if your debt-to-income ratio is too high, you will struggle to get ahead. Plus, if you have a change in circumstances you’re less likely to be financially resilient enough to recover from it.

I would consider debt on your home that’s seven or eight times your income (or more) as being too high, and a sign we need to go back to the drawing board and do things differently.

It may mean the debt you’re carrying isn’t sustainable and you need to sell.

It may mean your first step on to the property ladder isn’t into your own home, which requires something of a mindset shift – but it’s for a reason.

You don’t want to put yourself in an unsustainable position that stymies future financial progress and leaves no room to absorb a rise in interest rates or a change in income. And that’s before we get to preserving the ability to repay it faster, prepare for retirement, make other investments, or just live life on your terms.

Kathryn George/Stuff If the debt-to-income ratio on your home is too high, you will struggle to get ahead.

Not creating financially independent kids

One of the biggest impediments to many of my clients’ retirement plans is their ‘kidults’: adult children who have failed to fly the nest or detach themselves from their parents’ purse strings.

I totally understand wanting to help your children, but not setting them up to become financially independent is a mistake – and so is bailing them out again and again at the expense of your retirement.

I think being able to help your children succeed is extremely rewarding and I’m a big advocate for planning and growing wealth to enable that. But the goal is to make it easier for them – not to make it easy.

It must be accompanied by teaching them to fend for themselves, to earn their own money, to manage that money and develop a mindset that will see them thrive.

Supplied Hannah McQueen: ‘While you can’t control the markets, you can control your decisions and your actions – or inaction.’

Overlooking the power of your own behaviour

It’s much more exciting to look for investment opportunities elsewhere than to look inward for ways to do things smarter. I get that. We often don’t want to acknowledge that our biggest problem might be ourselves.

But while you can’t control the markets, you can control your decisions and your actions – or inaction. It’s less sexy, perhaps, but if you can first optimise your financial management, it provides the fuel for your financial plan.

It’s one of the keys to growing wealth, so it’s a mistake to not look in the mirror and examine why we do the things we do, and what we can do to change the outcome.

Recognise that if you haven’t done it before, or your natural tendencies are against you, it’s always going to be hard, so outsource and automate what you can to increase the probability that you’ll stay the course.

Taking advice from the Joneses

We know we shouldn’t, but we’re all guilty of occasionally looking over the fence and comparing our friend or neighbour’s situation to our own. Wondering how they can afford that car, that holiday, or those school fees.

But like on social media, the shiny exterior often doesn’t match reality. Get under the hood and you may well find that the Joneses are paddling hard just to stay afloat. That’s just one of the reasons why you should be wary of the unsolicited advice dispensed around the barbecue at gatherings.

I’ve had clients suddenly get nervous about their financial plan because Harry from next door didn’t think what they were planning was a good idea. There’s a reason why advisers are qualified, licensed and regulated – it’s so financial advice isn’t given by just any Tom, Dick or Harry.

Making big financial decisions based on the cursory reckons of Harry, who doesn’t know the minutiae of your situation or the modelling that underpins your decisions, would be a mistake. Tell him to focus on not burning the sausages instead.