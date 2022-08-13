Why buy now, pay later is bad – and what you should use instead

Buy now, pay later (BNPL) loans have become a habit, a government survey shows. Many people are caught in a cycle of BNPL-fuelled consumerism. It has another dark side. Some people are buying necessities like meat and medicine on BNPL.

Kendall Flutey is the co-chief executive of Banqer and wears a few other hats. Any opinions expressed are hers and not necessarily reflective of the various kaupapa she is involved in.

OPINION: In mid-2019 I wrote a contemplatory piece about an emerging financial product that was picking up pace across Aotearoa: buy now, pay later, or BNPL as it’s known in the industry.

Three years on, as a nation we tick up over $800 million a year through these services – so it’s suffice to say my warning went largely ignored.

But sometimes messages take a while to sink in, and lately the tide has turned against these fintech darlings. The majority of us are finally waking up to the harsh realities of the behaviours that this “innovation” is enabling.

Laybuy has encountered trouble raising capital, while Afterpay and Klarna have made major layoffs.

A number of factors have contributed to the BNPL fall from grace.

Fundamentally the model needs massive scale to work.

Dean Anderson, founder and chief executive of Kernel, summed it up pretty well when he stated: “Reality eventually hits for any business model that isn’t built on the long-term interests of customers.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff Excessive consumption, or instant gratification, is a by-product of the society we live in (file photo).

But BNPL hasn’t been going down quietly – far from it.

So why does any of this actually matter?

Beyond being a tragic glimpse into the late-stage capitalistic scramble by those most profit-driven amongst us, BNPL has been doing real damage within our communities.

We’ve been racking up a lot of debt, some of us have been defaulting, and some of that subset have then been unable to pay for the essentials due to their growing debts.

Even if BNPL were to disappear tomorrow, the behavioural change it has influenced within our society needs to be addressed as on aggregate we will now undoubtedly have higher consumption levels, and a dependency on short-term debt services.

Supplied Kendall Flutey: “Even if BNPL were to disappear tomorrow, the behavioural change it has influenced within our society needs to be addressed.”

With everyday costs increasing, what are our alternatives?

I’m going to get the first one out of the way quickly, as you probably won’t like it. Some of us could simply spend less.

I acknowledge that for a group, BNPL has been a critical source of financing (and we will hopefully provide some options for these peeps later), but for many of us I think if we’re honest we would say we may have been blurring the lines between needs and wants.

As someone who financially educates hundreds of thousands of children, I feel well positioned to tell you that they can do it – and so can you.

Excessive consumption, or instant gratification, is a by-product of the society we live in, so it’s not a “you” problem per se. BNPL feeds off of us forming negative financial behaviours.

Instead of putting money aside to buy something when you can afford it (good behaviour), BNPL has short-circuited our thinking by pushing images into our social media feeds of aspirational (excessive) lifestyles so we commit to purchases before we save (bad behaviour).

Igor Miske/Unsplash BNPL has blurred the line between what we want and what we need (file photo).

They’ve highly gamified the process of spending, and normalised debt so much that many of us don’t think of BNPL as debt, more an alternative form of payment.

But every dollar we spend today is a dollar we can’t invest in our financial future, so you’ll need to commit to this behavioural change. Dave Ramsey comes to mind with one of his more memorable sayings: “We buy things we don't need with money we don't have to impress people we don't like.”

If this resonates, it might be time to make some changes.

There is a place for short-term debt, and micro loans. A healthy, equitable financial system caters broadly for society while anchoring themselves with consumer wellbeing. Ideally we have a suite of no-or-low-cost alternatives to existing credit products.

As it stands, there are a few well-established providers that have models which empower and support their customers. The likes of Little Loans from Ngā Tāngata Microfinance and Good Loans from Good Shepherd are excellent examples of services for those who need financing options to immediately support their basic needs.

I’ve also been really encouraged by the likes of Money SweetSpot, which looks to be a meaningful response to the changing financial needs of Kiwis.

And I’m perhaps most excited about Fundpay, which represents the right way to do lay-by, building savings behaviours in their customers and helping them navigate responsible purchasing – and it has financial education embedded in the app.

There is a future without BNPL, if we choose it

While the focus has been on BNPL, I think there is a greater lesson here, one that teaches us all to be alert to the next fintech “innovation” on the horizon. To not be allured by growth rates, and valuations, but to look at what they’re enabling, the good and the bad. Because the next big thing is coming, and I’d love to think that something good came from this tragic three-year financial experiment conducted in the name of profiteering.

And one final ask of merchants who continue to offer BNPL via your online stores, what role are you playing in perpetuating potential financial harm to your customers?

Yes, we all want people to love and buy our stuff, but not if they can’t afford it. I think we all need to take a little accountability in what the future of finance looks like for Aotearoa.