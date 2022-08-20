Making great billion-dollar tech companies in Godzone is a virtuous cycle

Technology companies are being lured to Christchurch and could pump millions of dollars into the local economy (video first published in April).

Mike “MOD” O’Donnell is a professional director, writer and strategy adviser. He is a trustee of Hi-Tech NZ and a former chief operating officer of Trade Me.

OPINION: Last week the New Zealand Hi-Tech Awards were staged on a windy and wet Friday night. Not that any of the 1100 attendees noticed though.

After years of ongoing pandemics, the collapse of SaaS valuations and the disappearance of thinly capitalised colleagues, they were delighted to just come together, have a few drinks and yarn.

And they had a lot to yarn about with some serious achievements.

Christchurch company Seequent was the big winner claiming the PwC Hi-Tech Company of the Year category.

Seequent is one of those Kiwi success stories that everyone feels proud of, and it’s not just the $1.6 billion that Bentley Systems paid for them last year.

After pivoting multiple times and getting close to the wall, the company now has clients in over 100 countries delivering advanced geoscience analysis to enable deeper understanding of the Earth, and unlock commercial and ecological growth.

Kevin Stent/Stuff As long as we continue to make Aotearoa a great place to live, then great people will continue to make it their home, says Mike O'Donnell.

Another big winner was Alimetry, who make advanced clinical solutions for gastric disorders. It took home a record three awards, taking out the Most Innovative Hi-Tech Hardware Product, the Most Innovative Hi-Tech Creative Technology Solution and the Most Innovative Deep Tech Solution categories.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern tussled for top billing with Kiwi rockers, The Feelers who got the crowd on their feet with a combination of their own material and some classic rock.

Among the classics they played were some Boomtown Rats tracks, from the album The Fine Art of Surfacing.

The fine art of surfacing, or more accurately resurfacing came to mind that night as I ran into a bunch of former workmates and staff, who had worked with me during the golden age of Trade Me.

Back in 2005 there were basically five tech shops of any real scale in New Zealand – Trade Me, Xero, Catalyst, Datacom and Weta Digital.

With inspiration taken from the likes of The Cluetrain Manifeso and the Declaration of Cyberspace Independence, these companies helped underline the end of business as usual and introduced a generation of young techies to (then) new ways of working.

Embracing the likes of Agile methodology, DevOps, lean project management and minimum viable products, they taught by doing.

And while many of these companies got listed or sold overseas, the intellectual property that was embedded in the heads of the people that worked there stayed put. As those people resurfaced in other technology companies, they helped create fresh value for Aotearoa.

This self-perpetuating nature of good tech companies was brought home to me that night. Five people giving five data points on how resurfacing technologists continue to grow the economy.

Kirsti Grant joined Trade Me as business development manager in the Jobs team way back in 2007. I still remember interviewing her fresh out of Greymouth. Last week Kirsti was on the stage as vice president of Auror picking up the award for Most Innovative Software Solution.

This was after having launched three startups since she worked for me, and setting up the people team at Vend, which sold last year for $450 million.

When the web was starting to move from the top of your desk to your back pocket in 2010, the irrepressible Nick Parfene joined Trade Me and built the first mobile app and the team to deliver it. Over the coming years I reckon Nick and his team built something like 25 mobile apps and mobile responsive websites.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Nick Parfene joined Trade Me in 2010, and is now chief technology officer at Snapper.

These days Parfene is chief technology officer at Snapper and has helped propel its global growth recent years.

As the only person I’ve ever seen do human beat-boxing during his job interview, trained opera singer Simon Christie ran product for me in the Trade Me marketplace, before helping the growth of digital experience company Paper Kite.

For the last four years Christie’s been the head honcho of product for business scheduling company Timely, and was part of the team that saw it sell last year for well over $100m.

Central Otago lad Jono Elkin joined Trade Me out of the Ministry of Education about 12 years ago. At the time I asked him how we were different, and he remarked that we had both beer and obscenities on tap every day in the office.

After running scrum and test in Trade Me, these days Jono is chief operating officer for Wellington-based Melon Health, putting people in control of their well-being.

Meanwhile, Rhyming Simon Young is a fringe-performer turned developer, who took a legacy code base at Trade Me and converted it into the cloud native architecture it is today – a massive job.

These days he’s vice president at Halter, a mob management and virtual fencing company that’s revolutionising farmers’ stock control (and have picked up a few Hi-Tech awards themselves.).

For all the challenges it’s been a cracking couple of years for tech companies in Aotearoa, with something like $5b of sale proceeds injected in the local economy from global buyers. Many observers have put the boot in and criticised the flow of local tech companies offshore.

But it strikes me that as long as we can continue to make Aotearoa a great place to live, then great people like the five listed above will continue to make it their home.

And through the gentle art of resurfacing, we can be fairly assured they will continue to create great new tech companies here in Godzone.