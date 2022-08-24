Can an employee be sacked for misconduct outside the workplace?

National Party leader Christopher Luxon is facing questions about why his office and party kept him in the dark about MP Sam Uffindell's history of bullying.

David Burton is an employment law barrister and a regular opinion contributor.

OPINION: Here’s a hypothetical case for an employer to grapple with.

Before starting his job, an employee has disclosed the most serious incident he was involved in as a youth to the interviewing panel (although maybe not the full extent of that type of behaviour).

The issue is disclosed to senior management before the employee is offered employment. The chief executive is not informed of the issue and works closely with the employee to support him in the business and local community. Subsequently, the issue is made public and the employee and the employer come under scrutiny.

Outside the employment jurisdiction, Parliament’s newest MP has been thrust into the public’s attention after it was revealed in the media that he was kicked out of boarding school as a teenager for beating up a younger student with several other boys.

To Sam Uffindell’s credit, it appears he genuinely apologised to his victim before standing as a candidate in the Tauranga by-election. It seems he disclosed the matter during the National Party’s candidate selection process. It also appears that the selection committee advised the National Party leader’s office, but the disclosure was not passed on to National Party leader Christopher Luxon.

Subsequently, Uffindell has been stood down pending an independent investigation by respected employment lawyer Maria Dew QC, after a further serious allegation was made by a former female flatmate of events dating back to a student flat in Dunedin in 2003.

Unsplash A prospective employee is under no duty to volunteer information about past events that might influence the employer in the decision of whether to employ (file photo).

Uffindell campaigned in part on a law and order platform.

For example, in his campaign launch speech, Uffindell said: “As the Tauranga member of parliament, my commitment will be to law-abiding citizens not to the gangs, criminals and those engaged in anti-social behaviour. You deserve to be safe in your home and in our community.”

Uffindell did not disclose his past history to voters while on the campaign trail.

Uffindell is not an employee of the National Party. However, the issues raised are similar to issues that could be found in employment relationships.

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff Sam Uffindell campaigned in part on a law and order platform.

The starting point is that a prospective employee is under no duty to volunteer information about past events that might influence the employer in the decision of whether to employ.

However, an employer is entitled to dismiss an employee for misrepresentations in a job application if the employer can show that the misrepresentation has caused the employer to lose its trust and confidence.

Our hypothetical employee has disclosed his past serious misconduct to his employer as part of the application process. That disclosure is reported to senior management but nevertheless the hypothetical employee is still offered employment.

Unless there are several more similar serious issues that should have been disclosed, the employer will find it hard to justifiably dismiss him, given the knowledge the business has of the most serious incident and the hypothetical employee still having been appointed.

Supplied David Burton is an employment law barrister.

An employee can be dismissed for misconduct outside of work so long as there is a link between the employee’s conduct and the employee’s employment. For example, in the case of A v chief executive of Child Youth and Family, a senior manager of the government agency slapped his son in front of other people during a squash tournament.

Complaints were made to police and the government agency. The dismissal of the employee was justified as the employer concluded that it could no longer have confidence in an employee whose out-of-work behaviour was significantly at odds with the agency’s stated mission, its code of conduct and government policy.

Clearly, the serious misconduct of our hypothetical employee has been outside the work environment, it was historical, and it was disclosed to the business before employment was offered. Now that the serious misconduct is public, the employer will find it hard to justify the employee’s dismissal even though that conduct may be at significant odds with the businesses values and policies.

Uffindell may have been kicked out of boarding school, but he and his fellow attackers were lucky that they avoided the justice system. Even if Uffindell had entered the justice system, as a prospective employee it is likely he could say he had a clean record as he would not be required to disclose it under our Clean Slate Act.

There are sometimes strong pressures for dismissal to be used as a social sanction. If Uffindell was an employee of the National Party and he was dismissed, it is most likely his dismissal would not be justified.

But Uffindell is not on trial in our employment courts. Like it or not, his trial is now in the court of public opinion. Left unresolved, the Tauranga electorate will act as jury and will ultimately decide in the general election next year whether to dismiss or not.

- David Burton www.burtonlaw.co.nz