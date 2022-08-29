International students: How changes in Asia could affect how young Kiwis learn

Asia has traditionally been the main market for our export education sector – but it’s also a region leading some big educational innovations internationally.

Simon Draper is the executive director of the Asia New Zealand Foundation Te Whītau Tūhono.

OPINION: New Zealand parents are painfully aware that the student experience ain’t what it used to be for their children. There have been numerous interruptions to classes, exams, and extracurricular activities since the beginning of the pandemic.

Nationwide, less than 50% of students recorded regular attendance in the first term of this year. Even primary school children are now adept at video conferencing, and older students have become accustomed to schedule changes and shorter days at school. Some students, sadly, have been forced to leave school early.

At the tertiary level, students have become used to not going to campus, missing out on the experiences that previous generations enjoyed. It’s certainly a stark change from pre-Covid times when many young Kiwis took part in offshore exchanges as part of their degrees – and headed off on OEs once they graduated.

New Zealand is, of course, far from alone when it comes to education disruptions. After more than two years of distance learning, last week millions of students across the Philippines returned to school for the first time – representing the end of one of the longest school closures globally.

This month marked a bright light on the horizon for New Zealand’s education system, with the country now fully open to international student visa applications from all countries. It has been reported that the pandemic cost New Zealand educational institutions more than $1 billion in lost fees from the reduced student numbers, figures collected through the Government’s education export levy show. So providers will be breathing a collective sigh of relief.

But as the world gradually emerges from bubbles, be they household or national, nobody should assume things will go back to the way they were in 2019.

Internationally, the pandemic has accentuated existing trends in education. New delivery models have emerged – various online platforms, learning hubs, mobile learning, and virtual reality, to name a few.

Recognising the changes taking place globally, this year Education New Zealand, the agency responsible for international education, launched a new education innovation fund, allocating $1.6 million to six projects, including an online indigenous e-commerce programme and virtual reality online medical training.

Asia has traditionally been the main market for our export education sector – but it’s also a region leading some big educational innovations internationally. Education systems in many countries, particularly in north Asia, have a reputation for being competitive, as parents try to ensure the best futures possible for their children. It should be no surprise, then, that the region is also competitive when it comes to innovation.

China, for instance, has long been seen as a leader in the use of smart technologies in classrooms. At the beginning of the pandemic, China quickly rolled out a national cloud classroom platform for primary and secondary school students. But even in pre-Covid times, its government unveiled an education modernisation plan looking ahead to 2035, with targets that included reducing disparity across the country. It had also ramped up the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in schools.

Meanwhile, the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) has just launched a virtual reality classroom as part of its bigger plan to create a fully immersive “metaverse campus” – MetaHKUST – so its students won’t have to worry about geographic boundaries. In announcing the plan, university spokespeople noted the use of mixed virtual reality would offer a more immersive and interactive experience for students than video-conferencing tools.

The Western world has long seen Asia as a potential supplier of international students helping to subsidise their education systems. But that model will shift as more Asian universities climb up the global rankings and attract more students from across the region and the world.

In the lead-up to the pandemic, China attracted more than half a million international students, placing it in the top five study destinations internationally, according to the global education network QS. Chinese universities have become highly competitive in science and technology and are increasingly leading in areas like AI, virtual reality and pharmaceuticals. Knowing Mandarin is also becoming more valuable internationally, as China plays a bigger part in the global economy.

SUPPLIED Asia-related skills and capabilities are increasingly important for our workforce, writes Simon Draper.

Other countries in Asia, such as Malaysia, South Korea and Japan, have created strategies to attract international students in recent years.

Beyond the immediate economic impacts of international education, it is one of the key ways that young people connect across borders – something that is all too easy to take for granted.

The Asia New Zealand Foundation’s research tells us that while young New Zealanders are interested in studying or working in Asia, they also worry that the pandemic will make it harder and more expensive to do so – and they’re more hesitant about travelling overseas in general.

That’s concerning because Asia-related skills and capabilities are increasingly important for our workforce. Young New Zealanders will need to maintain the ability to develop cross-cultural intelligence and connect internationally, even if studying from the confines of the home has become the norm. So at the Asia NZ Foundation, we’ll be doing what we can to encourage them to take up the opportunities in the region as more and more emerge.

The fast-moving changes taking place in Asia will help set the future shape of our export education sector. More broadly, they will also affect how young Kiwis learn. New Zealand will need to keep a close eye on developments to ensure our young people don’t miss out on opportunities and fall behind their peers across the region.