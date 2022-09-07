When they strike: Rubbish collectors, firefighters and toilet paper makers

The makers of Purex want more than $500,000 from its Kawerau Mill workers and their union.

David Burton is an employment law barrister and a regular opinion contributor.

OPINION: Strikes and lockouts are largely an action of last resort in collective bargaining. When they do happen, they often gain the attention of the public and the media because of the disruption they can cause.

Making international news are the refuse collectors in Edinburgh as they go back to work to collect 12 days of rubbish accumulated on Edinburgh streets during their strike.

If matters are not resolved, further strikes are set to start again in a few days’ time and the rubbish heap will grow again.

Andrew Milligan/AP Waste workers from the City of Edinburgh Council are on strike in Scotland, having rejected a formal pay offer of 3.5% from the council.

READ MORE:

* Firefighters' union claims Hamilton left with no fire trucks after Sunday house fire

* It's stink: What Britain's summer of discontent says about the world

* 'Progress' in talks between Purex maker and locked-out Kawerau workers

* Firefighters' strike action called off after Government minister brought in



Our own Fire and Emergency (Fenz) firefighters have taken to the street. It is understood Fenz received 22 calls in total across the country during the one-hour strike by professional firefighters, but luckily there were no serious incidents.

Firefighters have been striking for better pay, increased staffing levels, increased mental health support and safer work procedures. They say they have felt unheard and stressed out over low staff levels that see them work overtime with unreliable fire trucks and equipment.

The deputy national commander of Fenz, Brendan Nally, said it was disappointing the union had escalated strike action, despite a “substantial new pay offer which would see base salaries for all firefighters increase by between 8% and 19% over the next two years”.

He said the organisation was “fully committed to trying to reach a settlement” but that over 13 months of negotiations, including 29 days of bargaining and three days of mediation, the union had not significantly moved from its position.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Auckland Central firefighters strike over pay and working condition disagreements with Fire and Emergency NZ in August.

On the domestic front, the nation’s toilet paper supply is said to be under threat by the union. After a series of strikes, around 150 staff have been locked out of the Essity mill in Kawerau for the last few weeks as industrial action heats up there.

It is New Zealand's only domestic toilet paper producer, with brands such as Purex, Sorbent, Libra and Handee. Currently, we are being advised that we won’t be “caught short”.

The company’s position is that its offer of 14.7% over three years is close to what the union is asking for. It claims that the unions position is unsustainable particularly when inflation starts falling.

The company has drastically ramped up the pressure on the union and the union members. It has lodged an application seeking substantial damages of over $500,000 from the union and individual union members. It is understood that the claim alleges that the union held a strike on July 27 which had been notified to start at 12.15pm but instead began an hour earlier at 11.15am.

The company claims that the strike is unlawful because it commenced before the date and time specified in the strike notice.

Melanie Carroll/Stuff Purex manufacturer Essity and the union representing workers locked out at the company’s mill at Kawerau are involved in industrial action.

Union secretary, Tane Phillips, said the union would be defending the application "vigorously". "It's all about their own vindictiveness, trying to get these guys to kowtow to bend the knee to sign their so-called good agreement."

If a strike is lawful, the Employment Relations Act provides legal protection from civil action for those engaged in the strike. For the strike to be lawful it must comply with some notice requirements, such as when the strike will take place, when it will begin and when the strike will end.

An error may not affect the validity of the notice if the omission, error, or failure is minor and technical only.

As a former chief judge wisely said in SFWU v OCS Ltd, “strict compliance is expected with those statutory requirements of content and timeliness. But that said, the court should take a pragmatic, rather than a pedantic, approach…. Strike and lockout notices are powerful practical bargaining weapons, where recipients of such notices have a strong incentive to have these events delayed or even nullified by reliance on legal technicalities that may have little or nothing to do with the merits of the bargaining”.

The chief judge recognised that the court, or simply the threat of court action, is a tool in assisting with the bargaining process. For the workers at Kawerau, the threat must be substantial. They have not received wages throughout the strikes, and continue without wages during the lockout. Now they are faced with a significant penalty if the court eventually gets to decide the case.

Supplied David Burton is an employment law barrister. He says for a strike to be lawful it must comply with some notice requirements.

The effects of industrial action on the wider public can be unsettling or even distressing. Nobody likes to see their streets pile up with rubbish, nobody likes to face the threat of their house potentially burning down, nobody likes the thought of having to ration their toilet paper use.

These perspectives are a double-edged sword for those taking industrial action. Some will side with the rubbish collectors, the firefighters, the toilet paper makers. Others will think of the disruption or risk to their well-being and take a different view.

Industrial action and potential litigation becomes very positional. Whatever view one takes, industrial action is likely to have a significant impact on both the workers and the employers and usually is not taken lightly.

Such action is likely to have major, and sometimes long-lasting, emotional and economic effects on the parties, their families, and in some cases on society.