We need skilled workers. The question is how do we get them?

Brandon Jackson is general manager of growth sectors at Bank of New Zealand.

OPINION: As a large business bank, we know the number one issue for businesses today is access to labour.

It’s the great leveller: small businesses, medium businesses, large businesses – virtually everyone is struggling with worker shortages.

It’s also the one issue that stands out as the leading threat to our nation’s prosperity. It is choking economic growth, denying us the ability to take advantage of new opportunities and buffeting inflation.

But our challenges aren’t unique.

Our population is ageing, but outside of India and Africa, so is the rest of the world.

Our net migration levels are negative for the first time since 2013, but Australia is also fighting a net negative rate.

Stuff The reality is we’re in global battle for talent and won’t prosper unless business and the Government come together to develop an enduring strategy.

New Zealand will always have a lower international profile than much larger nations, but our size is an asset. We can be nimble and adjust quickly.

Our country is a great place to live, work and raise a family, and we live a lifestyle many around the world envy, so let’s maximise our natural advantages and play to our strengths.

We must tilt our settings and be more deliberate about targeting the kinds of workers and sectors we need. Our focus needs to go beyond agriculture and healthcare and into creative industries, high-productivity and high-tech businesses with a global focus.

In the short term, we’re going to need higher levels of migration to plug our skills gaps.

The Government has done a great job in reforming the investor migrant visa category, but an expansion of the accredited employer work visa, adding more countries to the visa waiver list and expanding critical worker roles would help further.

We also need to make better use of the people we have, so we can reduce our reliance on migration over time.

The Government’s reform of vocational training is positive. We need a stronger focus on employers and delivering the kinds of skills they need but doing it in a high-quality and consistent way across the country.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Minister for Immigration Michael Woods and Rebecca Ingram of Tourism Aotearoa announcing changes to the immigration settings in August.

We also need to focus on how we can lift Māori and Pasifika skills and education. As the youngest parts of society, its crucial we are doing everything we can to equip them with the skills they need for the high-skill, high-productivity jobs of the future.

Some jobs will also be destroyed by technological change. This will be hugely damaging to people working in lower-skilled roles, so we need to be working proactively now to help them transition to higher productivity parts of the economy.

But while this takes time to bed in, there’s plenty business can do right now.

It’s never been more important to be communicating a clear value proposition to employees. If they understand why what they do matters, if they feel invested in and rewarded, they will reward businesses back with tenure and higher productivity.

All businesses, big and small, need to get better at induction and training. In a hot labour market, businesses can’t let their good people dawdle. A strong focus on getting them bedded in, up the skill curve, onto the tools and adding value quickly and effectively is crucial.

It means less time lost to a low productivity period and employees will feel valued and invested in, which means they’re more likely to stick around and less likely to leave after having crucial time and money invested in them.

Businesses can also invest in themselves to lift their productivity. New and more efficient plant and equipment, new digital processes and tooling, lifting employee digital skills, and using the internet to access new domestic and international markets will help position businesses for the future.

Campaign Creators/Unsplash All businesses need to get better at induction and training (file photo).

Tapping into global remote workforces to access high-skilled pools of workers can be a great way to plug the gap and resource projects, but businesses need to be aware of the opportunity costs and how to balance them.

It may mean senior employees get tied up managing these teams rather than focussing on training and crucial, high-value work, and businesses need to be sure their valuable intellectual property is safeguarded.

While New Zealand and the rest of the world are facing increasingly uncertain times, with worker shortages, skills gaps, ageing populations and rising inflation, there are also opportunities.

If we are prepared to come together, to work collaboratively across government, public and private sectors, create enduring plans, lift our skills and invest in our people, be deliberate and targeted in our approach, we can not only endure these difficult times but position ourselves to thrive into the future.