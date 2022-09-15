Foodstuffs rejects accusation of supermarket 'super profits'

Jo Allan is the chief financial officer of Foodstuffs North Island.

OPINION: As chief financial officer of Foodstuffs North Island (FSNI), along with a large team I spent over 18 months engaging in detail with the Commerce Commission on its market study into competition into the retail grocery sector.

This involved thousands of hours to provide extensive analysis and evidence in all areas, including on our ROACE (Return on Average Capital Employed or “returns”) and profitability, to enable the commission to deliver its findings in the final report, of 600-plus pages, based on accurate information.

With profits and prices in the spotlight again, it’s important to get the numbers right, because it matters. It matters to our 350 local grocers, their teams and their customers who are being told we are making “excess profits” or “super profits” and promised that their groceries will be cheaper if that profit is reduced.

The commission found our co-operative is making a 13% return, that’s in line with overseas grocery retailers and at the low end of NZX top 50 companies’ returns.

The commission initially materially overstated FSNI’s returns in its draft report released in July 2021.

Following the provision of analysis by my team, which was reviewed by independent economists, the commission corrected its view in its final report.

The commission cut its initial assessment of FSNI’s returns effectively in half between the draft and final reports (from approximately 24% to 13%).

The commission’s finalised assessment of FSNI’s returns is similar to its assessment of the average returns for overseas comparator grocery retailers of 12%.

The commission accepted in its final report that the returns and profit to sales margins for New Zealand’s major grocery retailers were broadly consistent with the sample of overseas grocery retailers. We agree with this conclusion.

The New Zealand grocery retail sector is not making “excess profits” or “super profits” when compared to grocery retailers in other developed countries, where in many cases there are high levels of competition (eg North America, Western Europe and the United Kingdom).

That is why across our $22 billion retail grocery sector in New Zealand, profitability was not, in the end, the smoking gun the commission had first thought in its draft report.

And that is why, after 18 months of detailed investigation of major grocery retailers, the commission recommended a suite of recommendations it said were proportionate and would genuinely improve competition in our sector – the stated objective of the market study.

We remain committed to our action plan that will make a meaningful difference for our customers and remove the genuine barriers to competition and are well on track delivering against this.

Where we disagree with the commission is on what a normal rate of return is for the grocery retail sector in New Zealand.

The commission estimated that a normal rate of return for grocery retailing in New Zealand is between 5.5% and 6.6% (which is approximately half that observed in other developed countries) and, therefore, what the major grocery retailers make in New Zealand above this is excess returns.

It’s this “excess” return figure that the commission estimated in dollar terms ($365 million to $430m), which has captured the imaginations of some people to make claims that the industry is making “excess profits of $1 million per day” and that is impacting prices at the till.

If you look at the average returns made by NZX50 companies over the same five-year period the commission looked at for the market study, the bottom quartile made returns of 5.5% or less. The top quartile made returns of between 14% and 44%, with the majority making similar returns to the New Zealand major grocery retailers. The commission found FSNI’s returns over the same period were 13%.

Moreover, the commission’s view that a return of 5.5% is normal relies on a range of assumptions and inputs that are highly contentious. These include the way that varying interest rates are factored into the analysis, how the risk of the retail grocery sector is assessed and, when measuring returns, that all relevant assets are included and valued at their true economic worth.

This last assumption from FSNI’s perspective was not met: the commission’s calculations included only assets that featured on our companies’ books, and so excluded investments of an intangible nature – like investing to create internal capability, like logistics networks – even though economic research confirms that such unbooked assets can account for half of the assets employed by modern firms.

Indeed, if the commission was correct that 5.5% is a normal return, its concerns about competition would apply to grocery retailers the world over, as well as to most of the firms listed on the NZX50.

These excess profit contentions don’t stack up, but let’s consider how much grocery prices would actually reduce even if the major grocery retailers in New Zealand were making the commission’s estimate of a normal return of 5.5%.

To be frank, it’s minimal. For every New Zealander it’s about $1.40 a week.

It may seem predictable that a company like ours in this situation would defend its position. However, getting the facts right on our returns and profitability matters for reasons much more than just self-interest.

In particular, overestimating the industry’s financial returns risks unnecessary pressure for interventions which would be disproportionate to benefits, and which will undoubtedly have the effect of reducing efficiency and increasing cost to the industry, and ultimately our customers.

The bigger the perceived problem, the bigger the appetite and expectation for intervention and the costs that will go with this.

Regulation of the retail grocery sector going further than the commission’s final report recommendations has not been seen anywhere in the developed world, and there is a real risk of unintended consequences, which could be particularly costly – such as the risk that new international competitors would not consider investing in New Zealand.

In other overseas markets they are making 12% returns, so why come here if there is a risk of a normal return being regulated at 5.5%?

It is worth noting that Costco, which decided to enter the market well before the commission’s market study into the retail grocery sector, has made returns overseas of more than 14% over the same period analysed by the commission.

Don’t get me wrong, we know how hard things are right now for New Zealanders in each of their 2.7 million weekly shops with us. Every dollar saved at the till counts, and we are focused on delivering value for our customers.

That is why we rolled back prices on key products to 2021 levels, which has resulted in our retail price increases being below the national food price index over the past three months.

But when it comes to going further than the commission’s final report recommendations, such as regulating the retail grocery sector or forcing the divestment of our family-owned stores, we need to be very clear on just how much it may be costing for the promise of saving $1.40 a week on groceries.