Steer for NZ courts to consider culture in their judgments

Former refugee turned city councillor Orphee Mickalad talks about the racism he has faced and the need to rise above it to make a difference in his community.

David Burton is an employment law barrister and a regular opinion contributor.

OPINION: A recent series of racist attacks on election campaign billboards of Asian candidates in Auckland show that race still remains an issue for a very small minority of our society.

Those faceless, cowardly vandals have reportedly left some in the community disturbed and hurt.

New Zealand is a more diverse society than we have ever been. We are more aware than we have ever been about bias and unconscious bias.

The composition of our courts today is far removed from the pale, stale males that generally stacked the benches of justice some years ago now.

There has been judicial recognition within recent judgments, that cultural differences may need to be considered by our judges in what remains largely an Anglo-centric legal system.

The recent decision of New Zealand’s highest court, the Supreme Court, in Deng v Zeng, noted that it might be necessary to consider issues about “the cultural setting in an arrangement between two Chinese parties”. The New Zealand Law Society Te Kāhui Ture o Aotearoa was invited to intervene in the appeal in consultation with NZ Asian Lawyers.

Nathan Morton/Stuff Mayoral hopeful Hong Hu’s billboard was vandalised recently along with those of two other candidates.

The Supreme Court made some general observations about cases in which one or more of the parties may have a cultural background which differs from that of the judge, and the judgment provides guidelines for cases where it is appropriate for a judge to receive evidence bearing on the social and cultural framework within which the parties in a case may have been operating.

The court said a key to dealing with such cases successfully is for the judge to recognise that some of the usual rules of thumb they use for assessing credibility may have limited utility.

For instance, assessing credibility and plausibility on the basis of judicial assumptions as to normal practice will be unsafe, if that practice is specific to a culture that is not shared by the parties.

Having said that, the court reiterated that most of the usual ways that judges assess credibility while managing a cultural dimension may require no more than the most basic of all tools in a judge’s toolkit, namely context and common sense.

Supplied Racist attacks on Asian candidates' election billboards show that race is still an issue for a very small minority of our society, says David Burton.

The court noted that there are already avenues under the Evidence Act for a judge to take notice of facts so known and accepted either generally or in the locality in which the proceeding is being held that they cannot reasonably be questioned.

The court noted that it is well-known that guanxi often governs the way Chinese people do business, and that there is an associated tendency for Chinese people to rely on personal relationships, mutual trust and honour more than on written contracts.

But the court cautioned that while guanxi may influence the behaviour of some Chinese people, it should not be assumed that this is so with all Chinese people.

This is hardly groundbreaking law, but it does require judges to consider thinking outside the cultural norm in which they may be used to operating.

This was more recently demonstrated in the recent Employment Court decision of Kang v Saena Company Limited.

The court needed to decide whether Kang had been dismissed, or whether he had decided to quit. There was a row between the manager and a couple working in the restaurant. Kang’s wife was asked to leave. Kang was then also asked to leave. Kang’s wife may or may not have said that she “quit”.

Both parties were from South Korea. The judge commented that no evidence was called by either party in relation to their social or cultural framework, notwithstanding the cultural context in which events arose; noting in particular that the parties’ communications were in Korean rather than English.

The judge observed that he was able to resolve credibility issues which arose by applying the conventional methods of credibility assessment. He concluded that Kang had been dismissed.

It is pleasing for those involved in our legal system that our decision-makers are more diverse.

Our highest court is sending signals to the legal profession that where one or more of the parties may have a cultural background which differs from the decision maker, that evidence may be considered bearing on that social or cultural framework.

Hopefully this gives some comfort to those disturbed by the cowardly vandals defacing some billboards in the mayoral race in Auckland.