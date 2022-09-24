Mike O'Donnell: When you have a battery that's deader than Elvis

Mike O'Donnell is bedevilled by a flat battery and AA’s breakdown assistance – or lack of it.

Mike O'Donnell is a professional director, writer and strategy adviser.

OPINION: One of the things you need to watch when you have two motorcycles is to keep the battery charged on the one you’re not using. Without attention, they lose charge and the ability to fire up the machine when needed.

If one of your bikes is a big old KTM 1190 that runs a compression ratio of nearly 13 to 1, its particularly important because you are never going to be able to crash start it.

And that’s what happened to me last Saturday. The bike fired up (just) after a few weeks of rest, but when I stopped to fuel it at the self-serve servo between Wellington’s Ngauranga and Petone, it steadfastly refused to start again. It was deader than Elvis.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Car batteries running dead in testing queues

* AA issues apology to motorist after he was left waiting for two hours for service

* You can’t afford to forget the main thing

* Is it fair that I'm charged a fee for paying my bills?

* Recognising those consumer moments of truth



No problem, this is why I belong to the Automobile Association. I called the 0800 roadside assist phone number in search of a jump-start. After wading through the various messages and menu options (including a contextually useless suggestion to check out their website), I settled in for some vanilla muzak and an eye on my phone battery.

Ten minutes and 39 seconds later a lovely woman answered, sounded helpful and asked my location and personal details. She then started to ask me my rego and “bang” the line went dead.

No worries I thought. She knows where I am, and surely the AA tech is good enough for my phone number to be displayed and recorded. I’m sure she will call me back.

Nope.

So five minutes later I went through the same process – again with the same untargeted recorded instructions and again with a 10-minute wait.

But no-one was answering and a bloke in a massive Kenworth pulled up to the commercial diesel pump.

Surely a commercial driver would have a set of jumper cables, so I hung up, went and chatted to him while he rummaged around seeing if he did have some jumpers.

He didn’t. But he said an interesting thing. Why not try Facebook?

What a silly idea I thought and rang AA again. After another 12 minute wait I thought “what the hell” and put a message up on Facebook asking if any was on State Highway 2 heading north out of Wellington and had some cables could they ping me a text or phone call.

It took a good six minutes for the first call to come in, and then the lovely Anna and Jackie glided into the servo in their zippy little Mazda 2.

123RF A truck driver suggested posting on Facebook to ask if anyone nearby could help with some jumper cables. However, when AA’s customer service plays second fiddle to crowdsourcing, then something’s wrong says Mike O'Donnell.

Anna conjured up a set of jumper cables and minutes later my silenced Austrian motorcycle was singing like Julia Andrews on the Salzburg hills. And off I went.

But I got to thinking. If your customer service plays second fiddle to Facebook-enabled crowdsourcing, then something’s wrong.

Particularly if the service being sought is what gives your brand its secret sauce. And I’m guessing for the 500,000 odd bill payers that pay their $80 every year, it’s the call-out service that AA customers are thinking about.

Not their good workaround advocacy, not their AA Smartfuel and not their range of accommodation around the country. Rather it’s the ability for members (or their whānau) to get assistance on the side of the road if they break down. And if AA break this, then they really are broken.

It wouldn’t be so bad if this was an isolated event. Almost two years ago I had a similar but worse experience when it took more than 12 hours for a serviceman to show up in central Wellington. He was very well-balanced. He had a chip on each shoulder and challenges with forming words.

That and the doubtful health and safety processes he employed.

I did a column at the time, telling the story of my experience. AA got in touch soon after and gave me a written apology, connecting me with the general manager responsible. He seemed a decent bloke and genuinely interested in improving its service and its technology.

We agreed to meet up the next time I was in Auckland for a coffee and a yarn. Six weeks later I tried to make contact. No reply. I guess he was busy. So no coffee no yarn.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Elderly couple fuming after being stranded on roadside when AA failed to get them home.(First published Sept 2021)

Six months after that a new technology surfaced that I reckoned would lift the whole service paradigm of AA Roadside Assist. So I introduced the general manager to the chief executive of the technology firm. Again no reply.

And that’s what really annoys me enough to now be cancelling my AA membership after 30 years. Brilliant customer service starts at the top. It’s about leadership and modelling the behaviours you expect your team to emulate. No reply at the top seems to have trickled down to no reply at the bottom.

There’s a sarcastic school of thought that maintains there’s no problem so big you can’t ignore it. I disagree. Particularly if your customer service technology gets outpaced by Facebook.

If that’s the case more broadly then the owners of AA (which because it’s a mutual are the members that pay their annual membership) have every right to demand what the hell is going on.

Mike O'Donnell is a professional director, writer and strategy adviser.