How can I go about asking for a rent reduction?

This week Simran Kaur recommends how a reader can go about asking for a reduction in rent.

Question: Living costs are getting higher and higher, and I’m just unsure about how to go about my week with groceries, childcare, rent and honestly, everything else, getting more expensive. Even a cabbage is a whopping $8.

I’ve done everything I can to cut corners in our household spending, but we’re still feeling like we’re living week-to-week. One of my biggest bills still seems to be my rent right now, as I live in Auckland. I can’t move out of town due to family ties. Do you have any recommendations as to how I can go about asking for a rent reduction? Is that even possible?

Please help.

Answer: I think you may find comfort (or not) in knowing that you are not alone in how you’re feeling. With the current annual inflation rate at 7.3% and groceries themselves up 8.3% since last year August, many New Zealanders are feeling the pinch.

Before we get into how to ask for a rent reduction, I think it’s worth understanding why all of this is happening in the first place. It doesn’t change our financial positions, but knowledge never hurts helps.

The cost of living can be measured by the consumer price index (CPI) which is the rate of price changes of goods and services purchased by New Zealanders.

This is just a fancy way of saying that when the cost of our local groceries, utility bills and Netflix subscriptions go up or down, we have a number to tell us how expensive or cheap things are getting. The CPI keeps an eye on this movement so that we can tell if things truly are getting more expensive year by year (spoiler: they are).

For example, comparing the price of fruit and veggies in August 2021 to August 2022, prices increased by 15%.

I also want to mention that this means your landlord and/or property management company is likely feeling the pinch too.

If you’re renting a home that was purchased in the last two years, your landlord is likely seeing their home value dropping close to almost what they paid for it. Is that a bad thing? No really, but thanks to loss aversion theory, we’re a lot sadder when house values go down than when they go up by the same amount (just don’t tell your landlord I said that).

Many property owners are also experiencing a rapid increase in home loan interest rates.

So how do you actually ask for a rent reduction? I have a few ways you can go about this

The best time to ask for a rent reduction

You can technically ask for a rent reduction at any point in time, in fact, you could email them today. But before you go about writing up that letter listing all the reasons why you should get a rent reduction, it’s best to time this for the best possible outcome. It’s not one of those things you can keep asking for every week so make sure that when you do ask, the answer is in your favour.

You’re going to have a lot more luck if it’s when you’re renewing your lease. This is because your landlord is already in the process of considering if they should be making changes to the rent. One of the factors they’ll be taking into account is… you!

How much of a reduction should you ask for?

One thing I don’t suggest is pulling a number out of the sky. This is the moment to put your research hat on.

Pay a quick visit to websites where rentals in your area are being listed and share those numbers with your landlord.

If you’re paying $600 a week for a three-bedroom townhouse but other rentals of the same size and upkeep are $550, that’s a money win for you.

Your landlord is more likely to take your suggestion on board if you can support yourself with “market research”.

What should you mention in your email? The three golden pillars

1. Remind your landlord of the benefits of having you as their tenant. Sure you may forget to mow the lawn as often as you should, but don’t forget to mention how you have always paid rent on time, never get into trouble with the neighbours, keep the place tidy, etc, etc.

2. Point out repairs. You can gently remind your landlord of the wear and tear the property is facing. That leaky tap? The chipping paint? The creaky doors? You could even suggest fixing them yourself for reduced rent.

3. Suggest a temporary rent reduction. One of the key factors in negotiating is not coming across like it's your way or the highway. Offer your landlord another suggestion, if they’re not comfortable reducing rent entirely, how about asking for the next three months? This at least puts less pressure on yourself and the raised cost of living.

Even if your landlord won’t reduce your rent, don’t let the conversation end there. Maybe they might are willing to reward your great tenancy by throwing in a free internet subscription or offering to take the garden maintenance off your hands. While landlords aren’t legally obliged to offer rent reductions, you’re definitely more likely to get one by asking, than by not.

Simran Kaur is co-founder of Girls that Invest, which offers commentary on personal investment aimed at young people.