Incompatibility is a dismissal hard to justify for employers

Cases of being able to successfully justify a dismissal for reasons of incompatibility between employees are rare.

David Burton is an employment law barrister and a regular opinion contributor.

OPINION: Cases of being able to successfully justify a dismissal for reasons of incompatibility between employees are rare.

How does the employer resolve the situation where an employee has a serious breakdown in the relationship where another employee has acted badly, or who is acting badly towards them, despite warnings to stop their bad behaviour, and where attempts to resolve the situation between the two have been unsuccessful?

The starting point is that the onus is on the employer to establish that the employee was substantially responsible in the breakdown, that the relationship was beyond repair and that the dismissal was carried out in a procedurally fair manner.

READ MORE:

* Funeral home worker dismissed after embalming accident, awarded $13,500 in costs

* White Ferns beat West Indies with penultimate ball in second Twenty20 international

* Woman not told she was redundant for three months, Employment Relations Authority rules



The cost of not meeting this standard may be high. In the recent appeal to the Employment Court in Ashby v NIWA Vessel Management Limited the Employment Court substantially increased the remedies awarded to the dismissed employee from three months’ wages to 12 months’ wages and compensation from $20,000 to $35,000.

Kim Ashby was employed in 1996 as a cook on a large research vessel operated for Niwa by a subsidiary company. The ship operates two alternating crews with approximately a month-on/month-off roster. The crews live in confined quarters 24 hours a day, seven days a week at sea.

In 2009, Ashby made a formal complaint alleging sexual harassment by the (then) first mate. Ashby claimed the first mate made inappropriate comments to her and put inappropriate pictures on her computer. Ashby’s complaint was investigated and upheld and the first mate was issued with a warning and apologised to Ashby. He also offered to be moved to the second shift if Niwa felt it was in the best interests of all concerned.

The first mate was then promoted to master in 2011 and Ashby reported to him. In 2014 Ashby confidentially raised bullying concerns about the master’s behaviour towards her. She asked to be moved to the second shift. Niwa spoke to the cook on the other shift about a possible swap but as he was happy where he was the swap did not occur.

Unfortunately, but inadvertently in 2014, Ashby’s 2009 complaint was sent by email to some scientists aboard the ship. Ashby thought that her complaint was being reopened. The manager responsible apologised for the error and confirmed that Niwa had not reopened the complaint. Ashby engaged a lawyer. The lawyer raised complaints about the master, largely around his failure to communicate properly with Ashby. The complaint advised that she did not want to cause issues for the company, or for the master, and that she genuinely loved her job. She again asked to move to the second shift. Ashby commenced sick leave.

Supplied David Burton is an employment law barrister. He says for a strike to be lawful it must comply with some notice requirements.

Agreement was reached that an independent facilitator would be engaged to work with Ashby and the master in an effort to restore their relationship. The facilitation took place but Ashby’s lawyer then advised Niwa that the facilitation had been traumatic for Ashby and that the master’s conduct was “protective and argumentative”. He advised that Ashby was now suffering from various medical conditions which had been diagnosed as arising from acute stress. Ashby again asked Niwa to consider putting her on the second shift. There was then a mediation in February 2015, but the matter remained unresolved.

Niwa engaged an independent investigator to carry out a formal investigation into Ashby’s allegations of bullying. Niwa also referred Ashby to a clinical psychologist to provide an assessment of how Niwa might be able to assist her return to work. The psychologist made some recommendations, such as counselling.

After some delays, the independent investigator concluded that the master’s behaviour did not support a finding of bullying but that his communication style was very direct, straight to the point and blunt, which may not have suited Ashby.

The investigator also expressed the view that the relationship between Ashby, the master and Niwa was irreparable and suggested Niwa enter into discussions with a view to exiting Ashby. If those discussions were not successful, the investigator thought Niwa should consider terminating Ashby’s employment on the grounds of incompatibility.

Niwa then commenced disciplinary action against Ashby. It raised the issues surrounding her absence from work, the facilitation meeting, the psychologist’s report and the results of the investigation into bullying. Niwa felt it had reached a point where it had exhausted the resources available to it to address this situation, including providing Ashby with substantial amounts of sick leave.

It felt that it seemed likely that Ashby’s relationship with the master had become irreconcilably incompatible and that the breakdown was substantially attributable to Ashby. Ashby again requested to be transferred to the second shift. Niwa advised her that it did not consider a transfer to be a viable option, given that the crew she wished to be transferred to had worked well together for several years and their cook had indicated he did no wish to swap shifts. Niwa then terminated Ashby’s employment on two months’ notice.

On the one hand, Ashby had suffered sexual harassment from her manager, and then experienced blunt communication from the same manager.

The Employment Relations Authority is meant to fix problems between workers and bosses – quickly. (First published September 2021)

On the other hand, the employer had dealt appropriately with the sexual harassment. It had engaged with Ashby appropriately, investigating her further complaint, trying to resolve matters through facilitation and mediation. It had provided her with significant leave.

While the manager had engaged some years ago in unacceptable behaviour, and his communication could be improved, the employer was not in a position to dismiss the manager. The employer could have put Ashby on the second shift, but by all accounts the crew were happy and settled, and the other cook did not want to be moved.

Measured against the high standards that are required for an employer to dismiss an employee for incompatibility, it is perhaps unsurprising that because the employer had the ability to put Ashby on the second shift that her dismissal was found to be unjustified.

What is surprising is that the awards made in the Employment Relations Authority were significantly increased to some of the highest levels awarded in the employment jurisdiction.