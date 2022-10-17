What rockets can teach us about the journey to financial success

The same four elements that make up a rocket are fundamental in unlocking financial potential.

Hannah McQueen is a chartered accountant fellow, financial adviser, personal finance author and the founder of enable.me – financial strategy and coaching.

OPINION: I had a client recently who, after I’d explained the financial stage he was at, how it had served him in the past, and what we needed to move him towards, gave a response that stopped me in my tracks.

“Oh, so it’s like the phases of launching a rocket into space?”

I’m no scientist, but I am a sucker for a good metaphor – and (after giving myself a google-guide to launching a rocket) I decided it’s perfect.

So, indulge me if you will, about what rockets can teach us about your journey to financial success.

I promise it is more nuanced than “shoot for the moon” - but I do not promise scientific accuracy, (there’s a reason we compare intellectual pursuits to rocket science!)

The key parts

A rocket is made up of four systems:

propulsion (that generates the thrust that moves the rocket)

structure system (the frame that contains the rocket)

guidance system (guides you to your destination)

payload system (what a rocket can carry).

The same four elements are fundamental in unlocking financial progress if you’re after the trajectory of a rocket.

Thrust requires fuel – and for your financial plan, your rocket fuel is your cash surplus. Ensuring yours is as significant as possible requires managing and monitoring your money.

Many people, once they earn over a particular threshold, think that this discipline is beneath them – but your rocket doesn’t go far, or as fast, without it.

Best-selling habits author James Clear says, “you don’t rise to the level of your goals, you fall to the level of your systems”.

Your financial structure is what helps automate your progress, so you don’t rely on memory, discipline, or motivation – all of which can fail you at key moments.

123RF Like a rocket, your financial success won’t go far without discipline.

Your financial structure is your foundation – it needs to be strong, but nimble enough to be able to be adapted when necessary, and robust enough to endure financial headwinds.

Before the rocket even gets close to taking off, a gargantuan mathematical effort goes into pre-planning the journey, and a team of experts watch its every move. They don’t wander off to get coffee after take-off, they’re there for the whole ride.

With your financial journey, the more precise, deliberate and pre-planned you can be, the more you increase the probability of success - which is why it’s worth seeking some guidance.

But that’s important not just at the beginning – when you’re establishing the goal, identifying the risks, potential detours, costs, and opportunity cost – it’s crucial as you progress through the phases of your financial life.

The payload is what the rocket is capable of carrying. I think of that as your financial capability, and we’re often not sure of what that capability is until it’s measured. Overestimate it, and risk not having enough fuel to get you there, underestimate it and miss an opportunity to go further.

The phases

We all know about the first phase: lift-off. You need to build financial momentum by purposefully applying your resources to getting things off the ground at speed. You’re fighting against gravity – the distractions, excuses, fritter – that risk slowing your progress down.

However, we don’t think too much about how things need to change as we move into different phases of our financial lives. When the initial thrusters are exhausted of fuel, they drop off, the rocket becomes lighter, and the next engines take over.

In the financial context, some people are reluctant to ditch the habits or systems that served them well in the initial phase but are now just unnecessary baggage that can stall their financial progress.

For example, some recent clients had managed to get themselves out of short-term debt by adopting a cash system using envelopes. It worked for that purpose – but now with a mortgage and goals to become property investors, it was obscuring the visibility of their current financial position, creating inefficiencies and costing them interest. They needed to transition to a leaner rocket that was going to serve them better for the next phase of their financial lives.

John Raoux/AP We all know about lift-off, but things need to change as we move into different phases.

The steps executed along the journey are crucial to ensuring you reach your destination – but it’s all for nothing if you don’t nail the landing. It’s a different type of rocket engine required to land on the moon compared to the one that helped it lift off from Earth.

Similarly, entering retirement and managing your money for your non-income earning years requires a different mindset, and a different strategy than the one you employed during the earlier phases of your life.

Whatever phase of your financial journey you are at, have a plan before take-off, have the right systems and fuel for each job, apply the right amount of thrust, monitor your progress so you can adjust your trajectory when needed, and make sure you have a plan to nail the landing.

Perhaps most importantly, engage the right experts at each different stage to help you refine your approach, lift your performance, and streamline your effort.

