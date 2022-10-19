The employment laws Wayne Brown faces as he pushes his platform of change in Auckland

New Auckland mayor Wayne Brown arrives at the Auckland Council headquarters with a small team of staff and interim advisors, to begin setting up in the mayor’s Level 27 suite of offices.

David Burton is an employment law barrister and a regular opinion contributor.

OPNION: Auckland has a new mayor – Wayne Brown. The mayor campaigned on a platform of change.

On the campaign trail, Brown promised to take back control of the council-controlled organisations (CCOs) and cut $100 million of ratepayer funding for Eke Panuku and the council's economic development and events arm Tātaki Auckland Unlimited. He said if they can survive on their own, well and good. If not, they will be closed down.

During the election campaign, Brown also said as mayor he planned to pass a resolution to cut the salary pool of staff earning more than $300,000 by 30%, middle management by 20% and lower management by 10%.

Auckland Transport chairperson Adrienne Young-Cooper has already stepped down after she learned that he wanted the board to resign.

The chairperson and board of Eke Panuku Development have not heeded Brown’s call for their resignation.

Having acted for numerous boards and chief executives, in my experience means calls for change at the governance level which often leads to change at the chief executive and executive management level.

Change for executive management then often leads to change further down the organisation. Change often means restructuring, dismissals or performance management. All usually come with a hefty cost (in both time and money).

Supplied David Burton is an employment law barrister. He says for a strike to be lawful it must comply with some notice requirements.

Employment law requires an employer to demonstrate two things; a justifiable reason for terminating an employee’s employment and to follow a fair process. A fair process will involve the employer having no pre-determined position. The mayor has created a problem by taking such a public stand on the changes he wants to be made.

Board members are appointments, they are not employees. Assuming that the changes are made at board level, how does that play out at the chief executive level if big changes are required? The chairperson then has effectively five options; work with the incumbent chief executive, request the resignation of the chief executive, restructure the chief executive role, dismiss the chief executive for serious performance matters already raised, or performance manage the chief executive.

The mayor must have some dissatisfaction with the leadership and structure of the CCOs given his public statements. He wants change.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Wayne Brown gives his first interview with Stuff as new mayor of Auckland.

The top job comes with a top salary. The new board cannot simply dismiss the chief executive. The chief executive is unlikely to resign unless the terms of the resignation are favourable. The starting point is the notice period – usually a lengthy period for a chief executive (usually starting at six months). The board may be able to pay out the notice period. If so, it may elect to do so. If not, the chief executive can expect to work out the notice period. There is then a lame duck chief executive in the role for a lengthy period while a new chief executive is recruited.

If the chief executive role is to be restructured, the board will need to justify what new skills and attributes are required for the position. The changes must be significant and are seldom easy to justify. The role of chief executive is very generic at face value – to lead and assume responsibility for the management of the organisation. Further, the board also has an obligation to consider redeploying the current chief executive into the new role.

If the chief executive decides not to resign, or restructuring is not justifiable, then the board will have to consider performance management. It needs to raise its concerns with the chief executive about performance. This is usually difficult to justify at the start of the process. The old board will usually have undertaken a recent performance review which is satisfactory (if not complimentary). It will need to measure the chief executive’s performance against existing KPI’s, or agree on new KPI’s. It then needs to raise its concerns, and give the chief executive the opportunity to improve. This usually needs to be repeated several times for performance to be a reason to justify a dismissal.

On top of this sits the public statements of the mayor and the changes he wants. While the mayor’s rhetoric appears to have softened since his election, there are clear public statements that the mayor has made about the changes he wants. An easy start to argue predetermination from the mayor and any new chairperson or board member appointed.

Assuming that these changes are made at governance and leadership level, then Auckland can expect the trickle-down effect; changes at senior management and management level, which may in turn affect front line staff.

If entire organisations such as Eke Panuku and Tātaki Auckland Unlimited are done away with, there will be significant stress for their staff and their families.

Expect to see (although likely to be disguised) in the books of the council increased employment costs (payment of contractual entitlements at the least, maybe payouts, legal fees, recruitment fees and organisational change consultants).

Of course, the staff affected are also likely to suffer financial and emotional stress.

Change can be for the good. The mayor believes he has a mandate for it. But it usually comes with a significant cost; at an organisational level and at a personal level. It needs to be handled carefully and respectfully.