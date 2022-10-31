When does green become greenwashing?

Investors need to be alert to spot KiwiSaver 'greenwashing', says Simon O'Connor, chief executive of the Responsible Investment Association Australasia.

John Berry is chief executive of Pathfinder Asset Management.

OPINION: Over a decade ago the global giant GSK (then called GlaxoSmithKline) was humbled when a school science experiment at Auckland’s Pakuranga College showed that, contrary to product advertising, Ribena didn’t have high levels of vitamin C. In fact it had almost none.

More recently some errant sellers of honey have run into trouble. Just calling honey “manuka honey”, doesn’t actually make it manuka honey. And Kathmandu are very aware that the limits to a jacket’s biodegradable qualities need to be carefully explained.

Financial services globally have recently exploded with products that are marketed as green, responsible or sustainable. Critics have rightly pointed out that investment bankers are never shy to jump on the latest trend in pursuit of higher margins and profits.

For some, marketing a sustainable investment product might be appealing, but for all the wrong reasons.

The product needs to be sustainable to match the marketing, and we’ve seen some questionable practises. For example, one KiwiSaver fund with the words “positive impact” in its name seemed to regard “positive impact” more as an aspiration for the future than something it was actually achieving at the moment

We have previously asked the question “is it consistent to promote clean energy in a KiwiSaver and at the same time lend significant amounts to coal or oil projects?” This very same question has recently blown up in the UK with advertising by HSBC Bank.

One HSBC ad said “we’re helping to plant 2 million trees which will lock in 1.25 million tonnes of carbon over their lifetime”. The advertising regulator took exception to this because it doesn’t mention how HSBC separately finances more than 65 million tonnes of Co2 emissions a year in the oil and gas industry. But a billboard saying “look at us, we’re offsetting 2% of the emissions we help create” wouldn’t have had quite the same ring to it.

Peter Meecham/Stuff The product needs to be sustainable to match the marketing, and we’ve seen some questionable practises such as with KiwiSaver.

Another ad stated that “HSBC is aiming to provide up to NZ$1 trillion in financing and investment globally to help our clients transition to net zero.” Awesome. Except this didn’t provide context around HSBC being one of Europe’s largest financiers of fossil fuels, with intentions to continue funding thermal coal mining and power production to 2040.

Companies take note. A greenwashing billboard ad can, in seconds, evaporate customer trust that took years of nurturing. As well as losing trust, consumer protection rules come with fines and serious public shaming.

Here’s what we need to do. If you’re a consumer, do your research before buying – for example before committing to a KiwiSaver or investment fund check mindfulmoney.nz. And if you’re a business be honest and transparent – consumers need to be able to trust the results of their research.