The judgment that sent a 'seismic wave' through Uber

David Burton is an employment law barrister and a regular opinion contributor.

OPINION: The chief judge of the Employment Court issued a judgment last week which should send a strong seismic-like wave through the Uber companies and their like, taxi companies, probably the transport industry, and the so-called gig economy in general.

The chief judge issued a declaration that four Uber drivers were employees. The court made it clear that while the judgment does not have immediate legal effect on the broader Uber operations, it clearly indicates that it could have a broader potential impact on other Uber drivers given the apparent uniformity of the Uber business operation in New Zealand.

The court explained that the Uber operation works as follows. Riders download the Uber App, they advise Uber (via the App) of where they want to travel to, Uber (via the App) offers the trip to available drivers, an available driver accepts the offer, collects the rider and drives them to their chosen location.

Eaters download the Uber App, they select a restaurant and order their food (via the app), Uber (via the app) offers the food pick-up and delivery trip to available drivers, an available driver accepts the offer, collects the food from the restaurant and drives the food to the Eater at their nominated address for delivery. Riders and eaters make payment to Uber, and Uber makes payment to the drivers. The five defendants are all separate legal entities, but they all operate within the Uber group operation.

The starting point is the Employment Relations Act. In deciding whether a worker is an employee or a contractor the court “must determine the real nature of the relationship”. In doing so, the court must consider “all relevant matters, including any matters that indicate the intention of the persons” and “not to treat as a determining matter any statement by the persons that describes the nature of their relationship”.

The Employment Court highlighted the need to adopt a purposive approach to determining the status of the drivers, having regard to the applicable legislation and its role in protecting vulnerable workers and ensuring the maintenance of minimum standards. It said that the broader social purpose of the legislative framework must be kept in mind when considering whether a worker is an employee. The chief judge said that her task was to ascertain whether the individual is within the range of workers to which Parliament intended to extend minimum worker protections.

The court accepted that some of the usual indicators of a traditional employment relationship were missing. However, it was found that significant control was exerted on drivers in other ways. These included incentive schemes that reward consistency and quality. Other controls included withdrawal of rewards for breaches of Uber’s standards such as slips in quality levels, measured by user ratings.

The UK's highest court also ruled last year that Uber drivers should be entitled to the minimum wage and holiday pay.

The court said Uber collectively had sole discretion to control prices, service requirements and standards as well as other aspects of the business such as marketing. Drivers were restricted from forming their own relationships with riders or from organising substitute drivers to perform services on their behalf. The court considered that the evidence pointed to Uber running a transportation business and not merely a digital platform that facilitates interactions between drivers and passengers.

The court was not deterred by the complex commercial operation that Uber uses in New Zealand. It said that Uber was entitled to form a complex structure with five interrelated corporate entities. The ride-sharing and meal delivery services were each operated by two separate entities. Interestingly, the Court found that an employee may have more than one employer and that an employer may be more than one corporate entity.

Uber has said that it is disappointed by the court's decision, particularly considering the same court in 2020 ruled that a rideshare driver using the Uber App was not an employee. It will appeal the decision.

Perhaps our most famous employment related decision is that of Bryson v Three Foot Six where the Supreme Court finally declared that Bryson was an employee. But this was only after the Employment Relations Authority declared Bryson to be a contractor, the Employment Court an employee, the Court of Appeal a contractor, before the case reached the Supreme Court.

Uber has deep pockets and operates in a global market. It can certainly afford to litigate this issue as far as it needs to (or can). Famously, the Sir John Key lead National government changed the outcome of the Bryson decision for the film industry by enacting the so-called Hobbit law effectively making workers in that industry contractors.

As the current judgment stands, the transport industry will closely watch this space. Likewise, it is a significant decision that is likely to be taken notice of by businesses usually using contractors as their workers.