How should I safeguard myself against a recession?

Simran Kaur is co-founder of Girls that Invest, which offers commentary on personal investment aimed at young people.

I have a dilemma about how I should safeguard myself against the looming recession. I still don’t understand if NZ is in a recession, but I feel like it’s hard to know what to do. How much should I be putting away; do you have any tips?

With inflation rising, household budgets getting tighter and some first-home buyers worrying about being able to afford their homes it’s no surprise that as a nation we’re taking a long hard look at our own wallets.

So what should we be doing to prepare for a potential recession?

Make yourself an asset in your company

With layoffs beginning around the world, more notably with tech companies like Meta and Twitter, now is a great time to look at your role at work – even though New Zealand still has record-low unemployment. To future-proof your job, you need to take a good look at what you’re currently contributing and spot opportunities to add more value.

You want to make yourself invaluable to your company - remember, you offer them services that they need, and they don’t want to go under, too.

How would you go about this? This can often look like booking a time with your manager or leader to discuss that you’re actively looking for more responsibilities within and outside your role. Even if there is nothing available now, they’ll be keeping a mental note of this.

Upskilling in work can look like taking higher education courses offered internally or taking up extra professional development credits. At the end of the day, you want to show that you’re an asset.

Lock in your interest rates

With the Reserve Bank pushing up the official cash rate (OCR), interest rates are becoming more expensive.

If you are worried about how much higher rates could go, now might be a good time to lock something in.

Already, the increase is likely to be expensive if you’re refixing a mortgage. A $800,000 30-year mortgage with an interest rate at 2.60% would cost you $800.75 a week in principal and interest repayments. The same mortgage with a current interest rate of 6.89% is now $1316 per week. Ouch.

Student loan repayments are currently interest-free if you reside in New Zealand so there is no pressure to pay these loans off quickly - but it may be worth talking to a professional to consolidate any credit card, car or personal loans if you’re struggling.

How long should you be locking in rates for? Unfortunately, no one has a crystal ball, but economists predict that rates will continue to rise in 2023 before they begin to cool off.

Diversify your income

While many people detest the culture of needing to work multiple jobs or side hustles just to make ends meet, it is also good to be prepared if your main source of income takes a hit during a recession.

I often recommend taking a moment to prepare for diversifying your skillset. Write down all your transferrable skills - you’ll often be surprised how many you have once they’re on paper!

Then list out at least three other jobs you could transfer into if need be. Dedicating an hour a week to sharpen these skills, whether it be internally or volunteering in your own time can help you feel more prepared - and add some much-needed updates to your CV. More importantly, it makes possible layoffs a much smoother transition.

Build up that emergency fund today

Cash is king, as the saying goes, and it’s no different during times like these. One of the best ways to prepare for a downturn is to have an emergency or rainy day fund set up to cover you for any unexpected costs.

How much should you be putting aside? Enough to cover three months of living expenses. This means things like rent, utilities, groceries, and other necessities to tie you over. Some people aim for six months if they’re in careers that are more volatile.

You can set up an automatic payment every week - every extra dollar adds up.

It’s important to set up your emergency fund in a separate online bank account - some banks even offer the ability to “hide” the account from your banking app so you’re not templated to transfer some money into your everyday spending account.

Often I get asked if it’s a good idea putting your emergency fund into the share market or even a term deposit to gain some interest. To me the answer is simple, this money is there to act as a quick way to access capital, which is much harder to do if you need to wait to liquidate it from the share market or if it’s locked away for six months in a term deposit.

Ultimately, we’ll never know if we are going to fall into a recession until it happens, but at least we have some time now to safeguard ourselves from any nasty surprises – it never hurts to plan ahead!