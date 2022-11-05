The minister has spoken, but will the promised buy-now-pay-later regulation be fit for purpose?

The November 2 announcement by David Clark, the Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister, followed years of inaction by regulators with responsibility in this sector.

Andrew Barnes is the founder of perpetual guardian and 4 Day Week Global.

OPINION: Outside the European Parliament in Brussels is a park with a sculpture representing ostriches with their heads in the sand. Having written and spoken often about the failure to learn lessons from the GFC and properly regulate buy-now-pay-later (BNPL), I am tempted to initiate a crowdfunded programme (regulated, of course, by the Financial Markets Authority (FMA) to purchase one each to stand outside the authority’s Auckland and Wellington offices.

The November 2 announcement by David Clark, the Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister, followed years of inaction by regulators with responsibility in this sector. The FMA monitors the finance industry to ensure it complies with the law, treats customers fairly, and provides information to help consumers make good investment and financial decisions. The Commerce Commission is the regulator of consumer credit; and the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) is responsible for policy-making in this area.

The lack of action has been so comprehensive that the FMA and MBIE have never even been able to determine whether or not BNPL products are forms of credit, meaning that any agency with any power to own the sector refused to do so.

Now the Minister has shed light, suggesting in his announcement that the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act (CCCFA), which currently excludes BNPL products, will in future be applied “in a proportionate way” to both protect consumers and enable continued access to low-cost credit. (It’s interesting that the Minister is apparently able to determine that BNPL is credit when the agencies could not, referring to BNPL as a “loan” and “debt trap” in his release.)

Many observers, including myself, have been calling for regulation of BNPL for years, so the Minister’s announcement should be good news. All evidence-based indicators, however, are that the proposed regulation, which is set to go out for consultation this year, won’t make a lick of difference based on the given parameters – namely that affordability checks won’t apply to BNPL loans unless they are above a proposed $600 threshold.

Let’s look at the data. New Zealanders spent $1.7 billion via BNPL in 2021, up 125% from the $755 million spent in 2020. Canstar data analysing major provider AfterPay (which has about 40% of the market) found 52% of BNPL buyers use it once or twice a month, and the average purchase is $253. A survey of 577 BNPL users by Finder found the average Kiwi user spends $72 a month this way.

We can only guess where the $600 threshold figure came from – MBIE advisers? – but the MInistry has produced enough exhaustive discussion documents on BNPL that it should know full well that very few, if any, BNPL transactions will be for $600 or more and therefore meet the proposed threshold for new affordability checks.

Indeed, it is a service used by people who tend to be more financially vulnerable, spending in smaller amounts but accruing more consumer debt. MBIE’s own research determined that 90% of people using BNPL have other debts and 20% have previously missed at least one payment; Consumer NZ’s research found that about 28% of BNPL users are making their payments using a credit card. Finder’s 2021 report on the sector found the average customer uses BNPL 16 times a year; 17% of Kiwis are carrying debt through BNPL; the average outstanding debt is $418; and 63% of those with BNPL debt are concerned about their level of debt.

There is also evidence that BNPL Is being used more often for basic necessities: A New York Times report in August found that Americans are increasingly turning to BNPL services for food and other essentials, and Consumer NZ’s research found half of the BNPL spending by users who earn under $50,000 a year is on essential items.

There can be no doubt, given the numbers involved, that the lack of comprehensive regulation (now promised sometime next year) is contributing to heightened poverty risk factors as the latest inflation figure spikes to 7.2% and food prices reach a 13-year high. The children’s charity KidsCan reports that hunger and deprivation is now such that it is feeding 54,500 children in 1000 schools and daycares, up from 44,000 earlier this year.

To be clear, by “comprehensive regulation” I mean simply that BNPL providers be subject to the same requirements for reasonable and cost-based fees, adequate disclosure, and responsible lending obligations that banking services providers face. It is not as though the necessary legal framework and practical structure doesn’t exist already. It is critical that our regulators, now the Minister has spoken up, move with the alacrity we have been waiting to see.

The FMA, in its Consumer Experiences with the Financial Services Sector survey 2022, has recognised the issue of the “vulnerable consumer” by borrowing from the Financial Conduct Authority’s (the FMA’s counterpart in the UK) definition of vulnerability: “A vulnerable consumer is someone who, due to their personal circumstances, is especially susceptible to detriment, particularly when a firm is not acting with appropriate levels of care.”

The 14 criteria used to determine vulnerability include lack of knowledge of consumer rights or a low level of financial capability. The report concludes that this covers young people, and Māori and Pacific people, who feel less knowledgeable and are less comfortable with their financial position.

In the 18- to 34-year-old category, 47% of New Zealanders were either just treading water or sinking financially, while 55% of Māori and 50% of Pacific people identified themselves as never having enough to save. These same cohorts of young, Māori and Pacific people happen to be the highest users of BNPL – and groups which meet the FMA’s definition of vulnerability are groups that use BNPL more than overdrafts, personal loans or mortgages and, in the case of Māori and Pacific people, almost to the same level as credit cards.

This, to me, is the crux of the issue. And now that the minister has announced the intention to finally close this gap in supervision – the type of gap which often allows the most vulnerable in society to be exploited – what is being proposed does not appear to align with all the data we have about who is using BNPL, what they are using it for, or their patterns of spending and repayment.

The failure of agencies to work together to regulate the BNPL sector at any time in the past half-decade is callous, short-sighted, and negligent, and it was right for the minister to step in. But the proposed $600 threshold is like the answer you get when you ask a billionaire what a bottle of milk costs – it betrays utter obliviousness and detachment from what many of the million Kiwis who have used BNPL are going through in their financial lives.

I will be making a submission to provide all this data. My hope is that after a half-decade of inaction, and its inestimable cost to New Zealanders, that we do not compound this failure to act by creating legislation that entirely misses the mark.