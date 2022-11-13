Bank profits aren't the problem, the Reserve Bank is

Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr: does he still have the confidence of the financial sector?

Damien Grant is an Auckland business owner and a regular opinion contributor for Stuff, writing from a libertarian perspective.

OPINION: It is harder for an honest man to get a banking licence than it is for an ex-con to get a ticket to practise insolvency.

There is no more heavily regulated area of our economy than the banking sector. There are a mere twenty-seven registered trading banks in this country, despite being one of the most profitable ways to earn a living.

If a trading bank wants to appoint a director or senior manager they need the permission of the Reserve Bank. Banks are required to hold set amounts capital of specified quality and quantity. The wholesale cost of their main product, cash, is set by the OCR.

We have laws about how they must lend money responsibility when they can sell ancillary products like insurance and superannuation and regulations on how their sales staff are incentivised.

The central bank, along with their friends at the FMA, even conducted an inquiry titled a “Thematic review of bank conduct and culture.”

Now. If the bank executives were scratching their bald spots wondering how a review can be thematic, they have a new term to digest. Social License. Last week the Prime Minister decried the level of bank profits and asked: “…in the current environment, does it speak to a level of social licence?” She then continued in a nice bit of Maoist resonance, to state; “It doesn't always take government intervention for that kind of self-reflection to occur. It's time the banks operating in New Zealand did that very thing.”

National Party finance spokesperson Nicola Willis questions Adrian Orr at a select committee on November 3.

The term social license has no philosophical or ideological underpinnings. It lacks even the dignity of its own Wikipedia page. The concept appears to emerge from the Australian mining sector in 2005 and has been latched onto by consultants and flunkies with no practical skills as a means of grifting a living off those who do.

Ardern knows that the banks are operating within the law and that she has no legal authority to do anything about their profits. The Crown has set the rules of commerce and the banks are playing within them. Banks, thanks to the way we have designed our financial infrastructure, are integral to the functioning of economy. They are profitable partly because they are massive and they are massive because they are a regulated oligopoly.

The criticism that the banks are currently earning abnormal profits is not true. The central bank keeps data going back to 1991 and it shows that the return on equity has consistently been around the 13% mark, where it is now. The only difference is that banks have grown larger and as their capital base grows so does total profit.

If you wanted to restrain bank profits you would need to deregulate the sector and allow more entrants to hang out their shingle. Competition, not regulation, is the only way to permanently improve customer service and lower profits.

Stuff Damien Grant

Reaching for something as nebulous and undefined as a term with no meaning is perfect for our first post-modern Prime Minister. The banks cannot comply with their social license because there is no criteria from which a compliance officer can measure compliance.

Its application shifts governance away from the rule of law and towards the rule of man because, like obscenity, you know it when you see it, but you cannot define it.

Helpfully; this sort of woolly and sophistic line of reasoning can be reverse engineered. If the trading banks are risking their social licence because of their obscene profits during a cost-of-living crisis then perhaps we can look at others who are trading outside their own social license.

According to the Reserve Bank, trading banks made nearly seven billion in the last twelve months. The Prime Minister has not detailed what is an appropriate level of bank profitability but as she ponders this perhaps she can run the slide rule over the harm caused by that other bank that dominates our financial sector like a massive kauri tree in a forest; the Reserve Bank.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Finance Minister Grant Robertson extended Orr’s term for five years

During the troubled reign of the current governor we have seen inflation become endemic. Asset prices have accelerated to such an extent that a generation is locked out of homeownership. Businesses and workers are grappling with the uncertainty and hardship created by an inflationary spiral that now requires a harsh recession to bring under control. Orr’s mistakes in pricing the bonds during his fifty-three billion collar money printing splurge has cost the taxpayers over nine billion dollars.

These actions are causing real suffering for kiwis, in contrast with the mostly accounting profits being made by the banks.

If trading banks, operating within the law are risking their social license how does a central bank governor who has failed in his single most important duty, price stability, retain his? Orr was re-appointed for a further five years last week despite the persistent failures of the bank under his leadership.

It is worse. As the recent report into his controversial monetary regime has noted; “If the public believes that the Reserve Bank has the will and capability to manage inflation over the medium term, monetary policy will need to react less forcefully to shocks than it would otherwise.”

If the financial community has lost faith in Orr, and I believe they have, they will not accept his statements that he is serious about price stability. To convince the public Orr will need to drive up unemployment and business failures in a way a credible governor would not. In the nomenclature favoured by the Prime Minister, he will need to do that because he has lost his social license.

Of course, if you can lose this ethereal quality by acting in such a way that damages the living standards of your fellow citizens in a persistent fashion over many years, well, Prime Minister, it might not just be the banks who need to engage in a bit of self-reflection.