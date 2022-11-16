The laws and ethics around massive lay-offs at giant social media companies

David Burton is an employment law barrister and a regular opinion contributor.

OPINION: The giant social media companies are again in the media. The social damage that is often the focus of media reports for them is instead another type of social damage; it is focussed on reports of large scale layoffs.

Much ado has been made about Elon Musk’s, the world's richest person, $US44 billion (NZ$72.1b) acquisition of Twitter.

Since taking over, Twitter has started a major round of layoffs. It is reported that employees were alerted of their job status by email after the company barred access to the entrances of offices and cut off workers' access to internal systems overnight.

The move followed a period of uncertainty about the company's future. Elon Musk had tweeted that the service was experiencing a "massive drop in revenue" over doubt whether Twitter would protect content moderation on its platform.

Twitter has been silent about the depth of the cuts, but it has been reported Twitter is looking to cut around 3700 staff, about half its workforce. Staff who worked in engineering, communications, product, content curation and machine learning ethics were among those laid off , according to tweets from Twitter staff.

It is reported that a class action has been filed against Twitter by its employees, who argue that the company was conducting mass layoffs without providing the required 60-day advance notice, in violation of federal and California law.

David Burton is an employment law barrister.

Meta Platforms (Facebook) says it will also cut more than 11,000 jobs, or 13% of its workforce. Meta hired more staff during the pandemic to meet an upturn in social media usage by stuck-at-home consumers. But its business is reported to have suffered this year as advertisers and consumers cut spending in the face of cost of living pressures and high interest rates.

It is always difficult to hear that your job may be lost. If you understand the reason for it and if the process undertaken by the employer to come to that decision is fair then the loss of your job may be easier to bear. After all, redundancies are often referred to as “no fault” terminations of employment.

In New Zealand an employer can make an employee redundant if the employer has a good commercial reason to do so. But the employer must comply with the statutory duty of good faith. It needs to provide the employee with all relevant information, and it must follow a fair process.

That fair process will involve consulting with affected employees. If the employees are union members, then the union must be involved in the consultation process. Where there is a need to make a number of staff redundant then the employer must establish a fair selection process. If there are opportunities for the affected employees to be redeployed into other areas of the business (usually known vacancies) then those opportunities must be explored with affected employees as well.

Employers in New Zealand often complain that our employment laws are too process driven. However, the process and the time it takes does give the employees a chance to understand the reason for their job loss, and feel like they are treated with dignity and respect in a situation that is not of their making.

Twitter has a new owner, and it may want to operate in a different way. Twitter may be able to establish that it has a justified reason for the huge lay-offs in its workforce. However, imagine the distress of turning up to work and finding that you are locked out and your access to query what is happening with your employer is blocked. Then the issue is queried and debated on the very public platform of Twitter.

On the face of it, Meta has provided an understandable reason for its massive lay-offs. But it is reported that chief executive, Mark Zuckerberg, told employees that they will receive an email letting them know if they are among those being let go and that access to most company systems will be cut off for people losing their jobs. “We’re keeping email addresses active throughout the day so everyone can say farewell,” Zuckerberg said. That must be of little comfort to those affected and slightly more comforting than having to query the issue on its own social media platform.

Two of the richest men in the world are unlikely to consider our fairer employment laws as anything other than an impediment to their bottom lines.