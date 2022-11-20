How to survive the financial stress of Christmas

Stuff spoke to people on the streets of Christchurch about grocery prices and how they will change their Christmas meal plans.

OPINION: Christmas comes but once a year – thank goodness.

But given it does, in fact, come every year without fail, we can’t call it unexpected. Yet our finances seem to suffer the aftereffects as if we didn’t see it coming.

Part of it will be the cumulative pressure on our cash flow given its proximity to the annual summer holiday and the re-start of the school year. Part of it will likely be the ever-growing pressure to have an Instagram-worthy Christmas. Then there’s the pressure that YouTube or TikTok generates from your kids to have to buy them the latest craze.

I wish I could say New Zealanders who have enough disposable income to spend on Christmas nail the financial management of it – but to suggest the financial hangover is the preserve of the cash-strapped is just not true.

READ MORE:

* Helping to fill children's bellies and stockings this Christmas

* The Dominion Post's Christmas appeal: Why we chose The Good Registry

* Are you already in the Christmas spirit, or is it just too early?

* Shoppers planning to splash out on Christmas presents but food budgets may be trimmed



There’s a reason ads for debt consolidation abound in the New Year: to put a band-aid on our financial hangover.

Andy Jackson/Stuff Christmas comes but once a year – thank goodness.

If you’re a fan of a bit of Christmas joy – I’m not here to be the grinch who steals that from you. But I would like to be the financial fairy who grants you both a happy Christmas and a successful and stress-free New Year. So here are some of the things that work for me.

Go early, then go home.

I bought my first Christmas gifts this year on the first weekend of October. Yes, I know, it’s something your grandmother would do – but your grandmother was on to something! You might think October is a little crazy but buying early and spreading the cost is considerably less crazy than putting it on credit and repaying that cost well into the New Year, plus interest. Shopping on Christmas Eve will also ruin any thought you put into your budget – because chances are, you’ll reach for whatever you can find no matter the cost, just to tick that person off the list and get the heck out of the craziness of the mall.

Guide the relatives

Kids are almost always overwhelmed by Christmas day. Watching them open presents is joyful… until they’re casting gifts aside before they’ve even clocked what it is, let alone who gave it to them. Obviously, you want to give them things they want, but beyond a certain point it’s just more stuff. So, try guiding the relatives who want to buy for your kids to purchase things they need. I try to do this with my nieces and nephews.

Devonport Peninsula Trust/Stuff With some mindfulness and a bit of planning, it is important to remember that Christmas is not just about acquiring more stuff.

Generally, it’s clothes - I aim to make them “cool” and they’ve always gone down a treat, but ultimately it’s about helping their parents because the kids are growing like topsy. Other things I’ve tried: swimming lessons, togs, and a novelty towel; annual passes to the zoo; a day at Splash Planet; a family pass to the Rotorua tree walk. Group activities can be cheaper than buying something for each one individually plus it gives the family a chance to make memories together on a day out that doesn’t cost them the earth.

Don’t pay for postage

My apologies to Kiwi retailers, but after a couple of years of buying gifts in New Zealand for UK-based relatives and spending more on postage than I did on the gift – I have a new strategy. I buy in their part of the world and get it delivered directly – and the delivery is usually free. Many online stores even offer the option of gift wrapping.

Sneaky Santa

If you’ve got a big extended family, like I do, we buy for the kids, but the adults play both Secret Santa and Sneaky Santa. For the immediate family we do the regular old “pull a name out of a hat and buy within a set budget for that person" routine. For the extended family Christmas, we each buy a gift, draw numbers for who gets to pick from the gift pile first, then play a (sometimes vicious but always hilarious) game of stealing and swapping until everyone’s had a great time and maybe even has a present they’re stoked with.

Or you could just... not

Your fourth cousin once removed does not need a Kmart candle and a bath bomb from Lush. Your child’s teacher doesn’t need a box of Favourites from every child. This might seem radical, but if you’re just giving a gift for the sake of it – maybe don’t? If you’re giving something to someone who neither wants nor needs it and you’re spending money you can’t afford – then definitely don’t. Save your wallet and the planet. If the gift is just a thought – try putting those thoughts on paper! Chances are it will mean a lot more as well as cost you a lot less.

I love Christmas, and I’m not a super-frugal person - I like shopping. But I also want to create financial security and financial success for myself – and my clients. Doing that doesn’t have to require any grinchiness, just some mindfulness, a bit of planning, and reminding yourself that Christmas is not just about acquiring more stuff.

Nadine Higgins is a financial adviser and director at enable.me – financial strategy and coaching, a financial commentator and a former business journalist.