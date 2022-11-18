What are the economic implications of world's human explosion?

John Berry is co-founder and chief executive of ethical fund manager and KiwiSaver provider Pathfinder Asset Management.

OPINION: Eight billion is a big number. According to the UN, the world’s population reached it this week.

The rate of population growth is critical for our future and should frame the way we think about societies, business, investing and our planet.

The global population went from 2 billion in 1927 to 5 billion in 1987, before cracking 8 billion this week. Incredibly, that’s a 300% growth in population in less than a century.

A huge part of the world’s population lives in two neighbouring countries: China and India. China is currently larger but is expected to be eclipsed by India’s population next year.

Between them, they will have over 2.8 billion people – more than one in every three people alive.

Growth in developed countries is now largely flat or non-existent, which has significant economic implications. Welfare support provided by governments is funded by taxes, which in turn benefitted for decades from growth in population (and therefore growth in taxpayers).

That tailwind has gone.

Across the world we now have a massive spike in government debt, sitting just above NZ$100 trillion.

Meeting the rising interest bill is enough of a challenge, one wonders how such an incomprehensibly large amount of debt can ever be paid back.

Owen Cannon/Unsplash The global population went from 2 billion in 1927 to 5 billion in 1987, before cracking 8 billion this week (file photo).

It’s not just about population growth, it is also about demographic changes. In 2020, about 25 in every 100 New Zealanders were 65 years or older. It is projected that by 2040, this could be as high as 40 in every 100 people.

Despite the falling house prices, this demographic shift is a key reason why fund managers continue to favour investment in listed retirement village operators.

These changes have clear implications for the tax take, for healthcare costs and funding superannuation obligations.

These problems have been on the radar of long-term planners, and were the reason for setting up the government Super Fund in 2001, which is now worth $58b.

A growing population has implications for our planet. A higher population leads to more consumption, which in turn means more waste, more pollution, more stress on water, food supply, land and other resources.

In relation to climate change, we need to reduce carbon consumption per person just to stand still.

Environmental and social issues aside, if we look through an investor lens, we see population changes driving a number of themes: technology to decarbonise, feeding larger populations more sustainably, healthcare provision and waste minimisation.

These are all investible themes and represent the intersection of what could be good for our planet and what could make sound long-term financial returns.

Terms like “circular economy” and “degrowth” will become more familiar. Business models will change to be not just short-term-profit focused. And you know what? Investors, including through their KiwiSaver, will continue to make money.

Paraphrasing Colin Mayer from Oxford University, the purpose of business is not profiting by creating problems for our planet, but rather creating profitable solutions to people and planetary problems.

That, hopefully, is the future our business leaders are buying into.