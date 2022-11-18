Should I buy a house now or wait for a better deal?

CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall describes some of the things that could make the property market downturn worse.

Simran Kaur is the co-founder of Girls That Invest.

I want to buy a home but the market has been going funny, should I wait it out or purchase now? Everyone I ask is telling me to make use of this “sale” and I don’t know how long it’ll last.

OPINION: For those of us looking to purchase a home in the past few years, it’s been a whirlwind of emotions to say the least.

With the Real Estate Institute's house price index falling 12.4% from the peak, it’s the largest drop in 30 years – many buyers are starting to wonder if they should be taking advantage of these market sales.

READ MORE:

* Wellington house prices have biggest annual drop on record: Trade Me

* Vendor hopes to drive interest in Auckland home by offering free Tesla

* More pain, less gain in store for home sellers, CoreLogic says

* House price fall 'biggest since REINZ records began'



New Zealand has technically dodged a recession for now, but with raging living costs, fears of layoffs and many homeowners beginning to fall into negative equity, it’s not usual to feel like we’re in the midst of one.

So is it a good time to buy?

With Auckland house prices down 12.7% year-on-year and Wellington down 17.2%, it may feel like you’re possibly walking into a bargain when you visit open homes these days.

Kathryn George/Stuff With the house price index falling 12.4%, many are starting to wonder if now is the time to buy.

During the global financial crisis (GFC) in 2008, we saw demand for purchasing homes slowed down and thus the values of homes were dragged down as well.

House prices dropped 15.3% between April 2007 and April 2011, with new housing construction falling and residential housing consents dropping by 56%.

The biggest drop in prices was in the first few months, followed by 22 months of marginal declines.

The elephant in the room: interest rates

The main concern buyers are facing is not whether they should purchase a home right now, but whether they can afford to purchase a home right now.

Interest rates are usually lower during recessions, encouraging debt.

However, we are in a period with interest rates at high levels – to the point where some home-buyers are being approved for mortgages but pulling out of deals because their monthly mortgage is no longer justifiable.

This is further solidified by the concern that rates haven’t completed their dance and are likely to continue to rise well into the next year. While no-one has a crystal ball, economists predict we’ll only start seeing interest rates decline in late 2023 or early 2024.

Supplied Simran Kaur: “The main concern buyers are facing is not whether they should purchase a home right now, but whether they can afford to purchase a home right now.”

Other factors to consider during economic turmoil are whether you will have job security while you pay off your mortgage, or whether you need to sell your home to buy your next one, with houses staying on the market longer at 44 days – 10 days longer than in October 2021.

So should you purchase?

This is anyone’s guess. Experts predicted the housing market would collapse in 2020, and many buyers waited for a better deal, only to be priced out within months as prices surged for the next two years.

It’s all about understanding what you need, and what happens if you wait.

As Warren Buffett says, be greedy when others are fearful, and fearful when others are greedy.