What to do if you can’t pay off your credit card after Christmas

David Marra, of Christchurch Budget Advice, says Kiwis are addicted to credit and need to change their beliefs.

Katrina Shanks is the chief executive of Financial Advice NZ.

OPINION: A recent survey revealed a lot about how Kiwis intend to pay for Christmas this year – and, to put it bluntly, it reflects how many people continue to borrow money and spend when they can’t afford to.

But first, the interesting stuff: the average expected spend on gifts is $623, with women saying they expect to spend $566 and men $712; people between 35 and 44 expect to spend more on gifts than other age groups – $776 – while for those over 55 it’s $445.

Then comes the concerning stuff: 60% of people feel stressed about the cost of Christmas. For women it’s 70%, for men just 48.8%. That’s a lot of stress for what is supposed to be a fun time.

But most concerning are figures around how people are going to pay for the gifts and festivities.

Though 56% say they will use money they’ve saved as the main way to pay for Christmas this year, 37% will use either a credit card (20%) or a buy now pay later (BNPL) service (17%), with the remainder using a loan from a bank, family/friend or other source

That’s a lot of people who could be financially stressed and compromising their spending future unless they’re careful and sensible with how they deal with it.

For a start, this extra debt will expose you to interest rates at the very top end: 20%-plus for credit cards, while BNPL attracts sizeable fees (which are added to the debt) each time you miss a payment.

Of course, you pay no interest if you pay off your credit card entirely within a certain period (commonly 55 days) and no penalty fees if you meet your four (weekly) BNPL payments.

Roberto Nickson/Unsplash A lot of Kiwis are stressed about how they’re going to afford Christmas, using credit cards to get them through (file photo).

But we all know that’s all much easier said than done, especially after Christmas when the bills are likely higher than at other times of the year and when there are other pressures, such as school holidays and school supplies, later in the month.

If you have no option but to use a credit card, how can you avoid turning a big debt into something that keeps growing?

As I said, ideally you’ll pay your credit card off in full within the stipulated timeframe. That’s the best thing to do. You get an allotted time to use the bank’s money for free, and that can only be good, right?

If you can’t pay it off, the very least you must do is make the minimum payment each month. You will still be charged interest, but it’s the best way to avoid accruing extra interest and extra fees. Even better is to pay more than the minimum, because every bit above that means that’s less that’s attracting interest, and over time that little extra payment adds up and means overall you pay less.

Speed is the key, because the longer you have a balance on your credit card, the more you will pay over the long term.

But what do you do if you find you simply can’t meet those basic, regular payments?

Supplied Katrina Shanks: “The longer you have a balance on your credit card, the more you will pay over the long term.”

The first thing is to contact your credit card provider and explain your situation. If you think your situation will improve in the next few months, you could ask them to freeze interest and other charges, pause your repayments, or agree on a repayment plan, and you might be surprised how accommodating they will be.

After all, they want you to pay them back, so it’s in their interests to help you achieve this.

In the meantime, do not add to your debt by making new purchases. I’ve known people who have cut up their card to remove that temptation. I once had a friend who froze her credit card in water in the deep freeze.

Apart from approaching your provider, you can seek independent professional advice to help you sort things out, or a budget adviser.

Even before you approach your provider or get advice, there are other options to consider.

For example, watch out for other providers who may be offering reduced or no-interest terms for the first 12 months if you switch your debt to them. Your debt doesn’t go away, but at least you can get some relief until your situation improves.

Or see if you can make changes to your budget to find extra money.

You could sell assets you no longer use, cancel subscriptions to television streaming services for a few months, or stop the nice-to-haves in your weekly grocery shop.

Just several months of doing those things could make a big difference and help you pay off your card.

Or you could move some of your debts on to your mortgage, which attracts a way smaller interest rate and is spread over a longer period, making repayments much easier. This would be a last resort – it would be better to change your financial behaviour for long-term financial success.

The amount of your credit limit can also play a big part in helping you keep control.

Make sure your limit is based on your ability to make repayments. If at any time you think the limit is too high and things are getting out of control, ask your provider to lower it.

Though they can increase or decrease the limit, they shouldn’t increase it without checking with you. When they do, they should tell you your new limit is voluntary and you’ll have to repay more, including more interest, if you use it.

If they don’t comply with this, you can make a formal complaint to them or to the financial dispute resolution scheme they are required by law to belong to.

There are three other options if you find you cannot pay your debts, but these should all be a last resort.

One is getting what’s called a “debt repayment order”. This lets you pay your debts in stages while keeping you free from legal action. This applies only if you owe less than $50,000.

Another option is when you have no assets and no money to make payments, you may be eligible for what’s called a “no asset procedure”. This will clear your debts but will have an impact on your credit rating.

Because it will show up on a credit check, it will make it difficult to borrow money, rent a house, or maybe even get a job.

These are done through the Official Assignee, as is your absolute last resort – bankruptcy.

Credit cards and BNPL may seem like lifesavers at the time, but you can dig a hole for yourself if you’re not careful and make your Christmas a lot more expensive than you wanted – and a lot more stressful.

The best advice I can give you before you start running up Christmas debt is to make a budget now and stick to it. In some instances, it will mean you spend less to be able to pay back the debt, but it will be worth it.

In the past I have been guilty of loading up the credit card to pay for Christmas Day and presents, and afterwards thinking how it wasn’t necessary. The truth is, most people don’t really care about the gift you give or can remember who even gave them the gift.

Having debt should be used for buying assets such as a house or a car – something with a real financial value. Paying off Christmas debt months later is just nuts!

As my financial adviser would say: if you can, avoid paying for things on credit that you don’t have to. But if you do, pay it off as early as you can or at least try not to miss a payment.