When is it ok to switch your KiwiSaver?

John Berry is co-founder and chief executive of KiwiSaver provider Pathfinder Asset Management.

OPINION: “Don’t switch your KiwiSaver or you’ll lock in your losses” – you’ve probably had that advice from a friend this year.

Chances are you’ve quietly wondered whether it’s true. Will switching harm your KiwiSaver balance and future retirement?

Your friend is likely only right if your KiwiSaver switch is to reduce risk after seeing your balance go down this year. For example, if you’re in a higher-risk growth KiwiSaver fund and want to switch to a lower-risk conservative fund, the switch will lock in any losses.

When markets rebound, and at some point they will, a growth fund will recover much faster than a conservative fund. This means if you switch out of the growth fund now, you won’t get that rebound benefit.

Growth funds are typically higher returning over the long term compared to conservative funds, which is why much more is invested in growth funds. There’s around $89 billion in KiwiSaver, and for every $1 invested in a conservative fund there’s more than $2 in growth funds.

If a growth fund is the right fund for your risk profile, then stay the course. This approach has been true for every down market seen by KiwiSaver, including the global financial crisis (2008), the Brexit referendum (2016) and Covid-19 (2020).

Stuff Switching ‘like for like’ with KiwiSaver does not mean locking in losses (file photo).

I’m not expecting this down market to be any different.

However, your friend’s “don’t switch” advice is flatly wrong if you’re simply looking to switch KiwiSaver fund managers without changing your fund type.

If you’re in a growth fund, regardless of which manager you’re with, your investment profile is growth. If you switch to a different manager and stay with the growth profile, there is no locking in of losses (when markets recover you will still get the growth fund returns).

This means if you prefer an active strategy to passive, or a locally owned KiwiSaver to a foreign owned, or a KiwiSaver that cares about ethical investing rather than one that doesn’t, you can do that.

Switching like for like with KiwiSaver – for example a conservative fund with one manager to a conservative fund with another, or growth fund with one manager to a growth fund with another – does not mean locking in losses.

A fund manager switch is not the same as a fund risk-profile switch.

Switching between KiwiSaver managers has been down significantly, about 30%, over much of this year (ignoring automatic switching as a result of default provider changes). Given the number of people in KiwiSaver increases each year, you’d expect switching between managers to increase, not decrease.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff John Berry: “A fund manager switch is not the same as a fund risk-profile switch.”

There are several explanations for this steep decline. Some KiwiSaver investors in default funds who had an automatic change of KiwiSaver provider won’t feel they need to take any further steps. That would be a mistake as they may well have landed in a fund that does not suit their risk profile.

For others, the steep rise in cost of living and mortgage payments will, understandably, mean right now it’s more important to focus on budgeting and cashflow rather than KiwiSaver.

It’s smart to get help from a financial adviser or other professional with budgeting, but don’t completely ignore KiwiSaver. Decisions today can have significant long-term impacts.

Many others don’t want to switch their KiwiSaver because their friend says “you’ll lock in your losses”. Next time you hear that, remind yourself that unless you’re reducing your risk profile, there is no locking in of losses.

It can be ok to switch.