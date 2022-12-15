Labour's emissions pricing plan has turned into a self-inflicted wound

Craig Hickman is an equity manager on a 1000-cow dairy farm in mid-Canterbury.

OPINION: No matter whether you are for He Waka Eke Noa, the proposed method for calculating how agriculture will pay for their greenhouse gas emissions, or vehemently against it, I think everyone can agree on one thing: the plan was a stroke of political genius from the Labour Government.

In October 2019, Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor and Climate Change Minister James Shaw announced that the Government would enter a five-year partnership with primary sector organisations and Māori. Their job would be to develop a system that would incentivise farmers to measure, manage and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The formation of this partnership, He Waka Eke Noa (HWEN), was almost universally celebrated by the farming sector while being roundly mocked by environmentalists for the same reason; it allows farmers to remain outside the emissions trading scheme (ETS) for five years while the proposal was developed, and possibly indefinitely if the partnership was successful.

This was the first clever part of the Government’s strategy, placing responsibility for devising a way to charge farmers for emissions at the feet of farmers themselves. If the partnership failed to deliver then agriculture would simply be rolled into the ETS, and the blame would lie squarely on farmers’ shoulders for not having seized the opportunity they were so generously given.

The second, perhaps unintended effect of HWEN was to starkly divide the farming sector. On one side there were the industry bodies like DairyNZ and Beef & Lamb who, along with many farmers, took the pragmatic view that the sector was going to be charged and, given the choice between the ETS and designing a bespoke solution, HWEN was the lesser of the two evils. This group of people set about making HWEN as fit for purpose as they possibly could, a huge undertaking given the tight timeframes and opposition from within the sector.

On the other side were farmers who either felt no charges should be levied at all, or that the HWEN concept was too deeply flawed to ever be equitable or even workable. This side had their cause championed by Groundswell, the farmer protest movement born out of opposition to poorly thought out government policy on winter grazing in Southland. This group of farmers were equally passionate, fighting the process every step of the way and even calling for the resignation of the Beef & Lamb and DairyNZ chairs.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff MP Kieran McAnulty (left), Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor, Climate Minister James Shaw and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern visited a Wairarapa farm to announce the emissions policy. (File photo)

These two factors combined, placing responsibility on farmers and then watching the sector turn on itself, brought about the third element, the bit which elevated the plan from simply good politics to almost genius; the National Party was neatly painted into a corner with regard to agricultural climate policy.

National, which fully committed to the Government’s emissions targets including Net Zero by 2050, couldn’t be seen to be publicly siding with Groundswell. While Groundswell’s anti-Government sentiments were a perfect fit for National to leverage off, the protest movement’s reputation as climate change deniers and the lack of clarity around their relationship with anti-vaccine groups like Voices For Freedom made them political poison.

Nor could National be seen to undermine the HWEN process which had been largely embraced by their traditional voter base. A base which, much to National’s chagrin, had largely deserted them at the 2020 general election and helped put Labour in a position to govern alone.

I suspect HWEN was set up to fail. The members of the group are poles apart on many issues and the milestones they were given to achieve along the way seemingly insurmountable. For example, all farms in New Zealand are required to document their annual greenhouse gas emissions by December 31 this year.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Members of Groundswell NZ present their petition opposing the Government’s emissions pricing plan to ministers Meka Whaitiri and Kieran McAnulty.

Failure would have suited the government just fine. Documents released under the OIA to New Zealand Farmer’s Weekly show Treasury has opposed the HWEN process from the beginning, preferring to see all industries captured by the same method, the ETS.

Then, as the final deadline approached, something unexpected happened. The HWEN partnership presented the Government with a well-thought-out, finely balanced and workable proposal which was signed off by all the parties involved, including the Ministry for Primary Industries and the Ministry for the Environment.

Instead of just accepting the proposal and opening it up for public submissions, the Government, under pressure from Treasury, which hated the concept from the start, decided to tweak the proposal before putting it out for consultation. What the Government calls minor tweaks are seen by the HWEN partnership as changes that derail the whole finely balanced system, rendering it almost useless.

In one fell swoop, the genius political plan has fallen to pieces. Any blame for failure can now fairly be put on the Government for changing that which did not need to be changed.

The agricultural sector, just months ago divided and riven with in-fighting, is united once more, this time as a unified voice against the Government, which is seen as reneging on their end of the deal.

Meanwhile, the National party can hardly believe its luck at having been handed a “get out of jail free” card. Their policy is now to adopt HWEN as originally presented, the people who opposed it seemingly happy enough with the fact that it’s something Labour don’t want, so it can’t be that bad.

After five years of hard work and careful strategising, what seemed like a stroke of political genius is now looking more like yet another self-inflicted wound on the Labour Party.