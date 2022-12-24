Five big money trends to look out for in 2023

There are still opportunities to invest successfully and grow your wealth out there.

Dean Anderson is the chief executive of Kernel Wealth.

OPINION: Setting financial goals is important, but how on Earth are we meant to make plans when the world is so unpredictable?

This year alone we’ve had record interest rate rises, the highest rate of inflation in 30 years, house price declines, the threat of a looming recession and a number of global events that have added to the uncertainty.

The good news is that there are still opportunities to invest successfully and grow your wealth out there, if you know the habits that lead to long-term success. To help you on the journey, let’s take a look at our predictions for five big money trends in 2023.

It’s a cliche but true: Cash is king

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ll have noticed - everything has become more expensive. In the year to November the price of food was up more than 10%, petrol prices were up and mortgage rates went from record lows to highs of 6% to 7% in the space of just 12 months.

And that’s why in 2023 the old cliche is truer than ever - cash is king.

That means making sure you’re earning more than you’re spending and you’re leaving a little for investing if possible (tough as that may be for many). After all, spare cash creates opportunities and in 2023 it’ll put you in the position to invest in “the big low”, ready to ride the wave back up when the markets recover.

The rise of sustainable investment

In 2021 alone over $500 billion flowed into environmental, social, and governance (ESG) titled funds in the US, a 55% growth in the sector. New Zealand and Australia are just behind, with ESG funds certified by the Responsible Investment Association Australasia (RIAA) growing by 32%.

This trend slowed slightly in 2022 due to economic uncertainty and geopolitical tensions, but expect it to bounce back strongly in 2023.

Here’s why - governments all over the world are ramping up their ESG efforts, with America committing their biggest ever climate change related investment ($370 billion) in their recent budget.

The New Zealand Government has recently mandated that banks, insurers, investment managers, and companies listed on the New Zealand Stock Exchange (NZX) make disclosures reporting the impacts of climate change. Laws like this will help make sure that sustainable investments are true to their label (not greenwashed).

Meanwhile, NZ has also committed to producing 100% renewable energy by 2030, Norway has banned fossil fuel cars by 2025 and Germany has agreed to end the use of coal-powered energy by 2038.

What’s more, consumers are voting with their money and large corporations are increasingly concerned with ESG factors. As a result investment in ESG is booming and the returns speak for themselves - the RIAA reports that multi-asset investments, local and international equities certified by them have in some cases outperformed the market by double or triple over the long term.

Shares aren’t everything

In 2020 and 2021 there weren’t many viable alternatives to investing in shares. Interest rates were near zero and even short-term investors were forced to consider equities to earn a return (despite them not necessarily aligning with their risk profile).

But in 2022 and 2023 things have changed. This high interest rate environment has given investors more options with cash funds looking increasingly attractive. This is a sensible, high interest investment that usually carries less risk than equities, making them perfect for shorter term goals like funding an imminent retirement.

With that said, for long-term investors equities remain the asset class of choice as a great option to beat inflation (especially if the fees are low and you’re diversified!).

All eyes on Orr

STUFF Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr discusses lifting the OCR by 75 basis points to 4.25%.

In late 2021 the Reserve Bank (RBNZ) started to hike the official cash rate (OCR) to try and tame inflation. From then on the announcements kept coming and the rate has increased to 4.25% after a recent 0.75% rise on November 23rd (higher than it’s been since after the GFC).

The US Federal Reserve has been on a similar path and as always, its actions have had a profound effect on global markets. But recently the Fed has softened its tone on rate hike expectations in 2023 and this week US inflation numbers came in lower than expected.

Could we be nearing the end of interest rate hikes? Given their impact on investments, the housing market and the global economy - pundits will be watching the tone of Adrian Orr and the Fed closely for clues on whether or not rate hikes will continue.

My money’s on interest rates plateauing in mid-late 2023 then pulling back as inflation slows.

Take care with leverage

One of the reasons we’ve had an explosion in house prices is that borrowing to your absolute limit has long been socially acceptable - even encouraged. Banks have had plenty of cash to lend out and the money has all flowed straight into our housing market.

In 2020 and 2021 we saw thousands of home buyers stretch themselves, often on the assumption that interest rates will remain around the 2% mark. Fast-forward to late 2022, and mortgage rates are closer to 6% to 7%, house prices are falling and a large group recent home-buyers will be in negative equity (meaning their houses are worth less than their mortgages).

The consequences of this will be felt soon - 24% of fixed mortgage rates are coming up for renewal at the end of 2022, and a further 23% will be due by the end of 2023, according to Westpac. In 2023 we’ll all be watching closely to see the impacts on the housing market and the economy when these mortgages roll over on to significantly higher rates.

If you’re buying a home or an investment in 2023 keep this in mind and make sure you’re not one of the over-leveraged buyers who end up in a negative equity position.