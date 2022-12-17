Air New Zealand has taken a big step backwards in customer experience

How many of Air New Zealand’s directors have observed a planeload of passengers being checked in recently?

Mike O'Donnell is a professional director, writer and strategy adviser, and a regular opinion contributor.

OPINION: As a professional director, I was fascinated to listen to an interview with Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand chairperson Rob Campbell earlier this week.

The fledgling health behemoth has come in for more than its share of criticism over the past few months.

Campbell, one of the doyens of governance in Aotearoa, is tasked with the job of pulling together 20 district health boards accounting for 80,000 direct staff and another 200,000 in funded agencies.

Campbell explained how he recently spent a night at Auckland Hospital’s emergency department. He noted that the view from the ward was considerably more clear than the view from the boardroom. It’s a fair point and one that can be applied to all industries, not just health.

The same day I was catching an Air New Zealand flight out of Wellington. And I couldn’t help but wonder how many of the airline’s directors had observed a planeload of passengers being checked in recently.

I’m a bit of a fan of our national carrier. Although I’m trying to slim down my carbon footprint, I still fly about twice a week. I gave up trusting Jetstar when it came to business travel, whereas I’ve found Air New Zealand dependable and its people outstanding.

With the exception of travelling with dogs – which is a nightmare of inconsistency – they seem to be doing a good job in a tough situation.

But I’ve noticed they’ve started calling their flights earlier and earlier over the past month or so.

This morning they called the flight 27 minutes before the departure time. When I asked the staffer why, he said it was the flow-on effect from the new app. They needed more human time to compensate for issues associated with the digital time.

About a month ago, Air NZ refreshed its previously excellent Air NZ app. I say excellent because I mean it. The godfather of user interface – Steve Krug – wrote the first law of user interface which is “don’t make me think”.

Like most banking apps now, the old Air NZ App did just that. You could quickly find your flights, open your QR code, change flights and order coffee. Without thinking. A bit like Rob Campbell, it wasn’t super pretty, but it was super functional. And like the banking apps, it effectively became the face of the airline for most customers.

The new app by is full of beautiful imagery and stylish lozenges. So much so that it kills the amount of white space, making it hard to locate the underlying functionality.

What’s more, it’s spread across multiple screens, so you can’t get what you need at a quick glance. There used to be a screen that showed you your next eight or 10 flights on a single page. That’s history.

Push notifications are all over the place. The new app sends you notifications warning you that you haven’t checked in, after you’ve checked in. Or invites you to order Koru coffee when you’re in the bookstore.

Talking with other frequent fliers, some functionality just vanishes. Like the ability to check in 24 hours before the flight. Then when you get to the airport, there’s no QR code to allow you to self-check, so you need to hunt out your PNR number and find a staffer.

Overall, you could be forgiven for thinking it’s a shit show at the moment for customers. Mindful of my own cognitive bias, I checked in with one of the gurus of digital usability, Luke Pierson.

Pierson founded DoubleClick and HeyDay Digital. Until recently he was the local chief executive of Wunderman Thompson, a 20,000-person digital creative agency.

He reckons it feels like it’s been designed by someone who’s never flown before.

He noted the ability to see things at a glance is gone, finding time critical information like gate numbers is tough, and the combination of small text and low contrast colours is hard on anyone with less than perfect eyesight, much less for older people or the visually impaired.

The one thing that does leap from the screen is your seat number – until you actually need to find your seat, when it becomes tiny again on the boarding pass screen.

Pierson reckons that when you combine the design issues with the notification bugs and slow load time, its clear Air NZ has taken a pretty big step backwards in customer experience.

From a governance perspective, the worrying part is that every business has processes in place to stop stuff like this happening. The odd thing slips through – but everything? From design and usability through to build quality and bugs? That’s a bit scary given it’s the front door to the brand.

Air NZ knows how to do design, it knows how to do tech, and it has a very well-respected chief digital officer. I just don’t understand how it has got it so wrong in this instance.

In its appetite for making the functional beautiful, the carrier has throttled back functionality and stressed staff as it rockets into the busiest time of the year.

But perhaps it’s also given us all a couple of Christmas gifts for running our businesses in 2023.

Firstly, the old adage ‘if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it’. And secondly, a newer version: If it ain’t broke, then break it yourself – but do it in private, not with your customers.