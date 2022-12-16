Simran Kaur is the co-founder of Girls That Invest.

What’s the best way to invest for your children: KiwiSaver or share market portfolio?

This is such a great question, and there are three main considerations to take into account - but first, let’s understand the distinction between the two.

In layman’s terms, both KiwiSaver and a share market portfolio invest in the share market.

It’s like weighing up whether you should purchase an ice cream from a dairy or a supermarket. There are benefits and disadvantages to both, and different flavours available, but at the end of the day, your money is purchasing a variation of the same product. In terms of KiwiSaver v share market portfolio, with either product, your money is purchasing an investment in your child’s future.

No matter what option you go for, I’m sure they’ll be thankful for any leg up you can provide.

Here’s what you should take into consideration when making a decision between KiwiSaver or share market portfolio.

The goal of investing

If you’re putting money away to invest for your children, it’s important to decide what this money is going to be used for - this will, in turn, determine where to put it.

If you’re investing for your child's first-home deposit, which increasing numbers of parents are beginning to do, KiwiSaver may have more benefits.

When people withdraw their money from KiwiSaver for a house, they may also qualify for a first home grant of up to $10,000 for a new build and $5000 for an existing home, if they’ve contributed to their KiwiSaver scheme for five years.

But if they have only been in KiwiSaver for three years prior to applying, that drops down to $6000 for a new build and $3000 for an existing home.

But if you’re investing for your child's education, wedding, future experiences or just a nest egg that you’d like to offer them, investing through KiwiSaver may be restrictive for your needs.

You can only withdraw funds in KiwiSaver for certain situations such as moving overseas, financial hardship, health concerns or your first home. This means you probably don’t want to be putting Anu’s university fund in a KiwiSaver scheme.

How hands-on do you want to be in choosing where their money goes?

The returns of both a KiwiSaver fund and a share market portfolio can be similar if you’re investing in the same proportion of asset classes with the same level of risk. If you’re investing through KiwiSaver or through a broker, you should be looking at the fees and support available.

The main difference between a share market portfolio vs KiwiSaver is how “hands on” you’d like to be. When you compare a KiwiSaver fund to a managed fund provider in New Zealand, you have the same level of support - they’ll help you work out your risk tolerance, present funds best suited to your needs and take care of the rest. For many, this approach may work best.

Some parents may choose to not put their children’s money into KiwiSaver or managed funds, and instead prefer the “DIY” approach - where you pick and choose individual funds and companies. This may appear daunting and time-consuming, or it may seem exciting and fun - it all comes down to your experience and personality.

Understanding how much risk v reward you want to take on

As much as we like to think we’re able to separate our emotions from our decisions, this is hard for most people, especially when it comes to matters involving children and their futures. As a parent, you may be more wary of the ups and downs of the market, and consider taking lower-risk securities, which may not be the best option for your child, given they might have a 15- to 30-year investment horizon. Often, it’s best to speak with a financial advieor to make sure our biases aren’t getting in our way.

Look, between you and me, the difference between putting money away for your child in KiwiSaver v the market is large enough to warrant careful consideration. That being said, the only wrong answer is having so much analysis-paralysis that you end up doing nothing, and let that $1000 sit as cash for 18 years, being chipped away at by inflation.

And for those who don’t have the financial means to support your children with a financial leg up? Providing financial literacy is sometimes much more valuable than a stack of cash with no guidance of how to make it work. Knowledge is always a gift that pays dividends.