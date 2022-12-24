Here's why you should be positive about your finances in 2023

There are many good reasons to be positive about your finances in the year ahead and there are concrete actions you can take to get the best out of the New Year, says Hannah McQueen.

OPINION: Many of us have been reading the economic tea leaves with a touch of despair this year (some with a touch of hysteria): rising interest rates, stubbornly high inflation, falling house prices, a looming recession.

There’s every chance all of that has turned you into a bit of a Debbie Downer when you think about what 2023 may hold.

But I maintain there are many good reasons to be positive about your finances in the year ahead. Further, there are concrete actions you can take to get the best out of the New Year.

No, I don’t live in la-la land full of eternal sunshine and unicorns – I genuinely believe there are reasons to be positive about 2023. Plus, moping about never earned anyone financial success.

So, what is there to be positive about?

Interest rates

Yes, you read that right. While the official cash rate has ratcheted up at breakneck speed over the past year, with what felt like an ever-changing view of where it was headed – the peak is now in sight. We’re very unlikely to see a repeat of the year that’s been, which means we now have more certainty than we did for most of 2022. Short term rates have stabilised and are not likely to increase much more over the coming year, which will be a relief for many.

Plus, while where rates are headed looks uncomfortable in the context of where they’ve come from, they’re still low in a historical context – just ask anyone who has had a mortgage for more than about 13 years.

House prices

Again, your eyes do not deceive you – I’m counting house prices as one of the positives of the year ahead. That’s because the worst of the house price declines are behind us, and with the froth and FOMO of 2021 a distant memory, the market is beginning to return to economic fundamentals.

If you believe the Treasury’s forecasts, the market will find a floor by the middle of the year and in the three years beyond that will increase a cumulative 24%. With much-needed immigration starting to fill demand for jobs, I can believe those numbers.

Bank lending

While banks have been hiking up their test rates to well north of 8%, they are starting to loosen up other criteria, for example allowing a greater proportion of other income to be factored into the affordability equation.

If you can pass the test rates, you’ll be able to comfortably afford the debt, come what may - which should be reassuring. In addition to this, we expect the loan-to-value ratio rules to start to loosen in 2023, potentially making it easier to get that first foothold on the property ladder or unlock the equity in your home for other investments.

Jobs

As Harry Truman said – “Recession is when your neighbour loses his job; depression is when you lose yours”. The fact unemployment is so low and demand for workers is still so strong suggests most Kiwis will not experience the most devastating parts of recession. Few things are more destabilising to your financial security that losing your greatest asset – your income. But if you do lose your job, the fact that we have such low unemployment and high vacancies (not enough people to fill the jobs available) means you’re unlikely to be out of a job for long.

Recession – and opportunity

In the midst of every crisis lies opportunity; comfort is the enemy of progress; pressure creates diamonds - choose your Instagram quote. The fact is many of us have been financially cruising for years because the conditions did not demand us to be any better. Now they do – and that will result in many more people taking their own financial progress seriously when they otherwise wouldn’t have considered it.

Things being harder forces us to be better. Those who have their eyes open and have worked to strengthen their financial foundations will also be able to capitalise on the opportunities that present themselves.

Economic growth follows hard on the heels a recession. Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr has not only indicated the expected timing of a recession (in six months), but also the length (12 months), and intensity of it (mild). That gives us an idea of how long the financial winter will last and when we can expect spring growth.

So, if you’re feeling a bit Eeyore-ish, I prescribe a dose of economic optimism – but of course, positive thoughts alone won’t cut it. Get on the financial scales and determine your starting point; strengthen your financial foundations; understand your opportunities, obstacles, and options; consider the implications of those decisions; make goals that excite you; break them down into smaller steps; track your progress towards each one; create momentum; celebrate your wins.

Then lather, rinse, and repeat for the rest of 2023.

Hannah McQueen is a financial adviser, chartered accountant, personal finance author and the founder of enable.me - financial strategy and coaching.